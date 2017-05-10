Matt Harvey Reportedly a 'Wreck' After Seeing Adriana Lima with Julian Edelman

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey was reportedly shaken after seeing photos of supermodel Adriana Lima attending a Met Gala afterparty with New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman last week.

According to Emily Smith and Ruth Brown of the New York Post, Harvey had dated Lima and was an "emotional wreck" when he became privy to Lima's night on the town with her ex-boyfriend.

Harvey was suspended for three games after failing to appear at the ballpark for a Mets game against the Miami Marlins.

Harvey apologized Tuesday and admitted to staying out late the night before his absence, per ESPN.com: "First off, as I just did with my teammates and all the coaches, I apologized for my actions and I do apologize for my actions. Obviously, I'm extremely embarrassed by my actions."

He later continued: "Yes, I was out on Friday night, past curfew. I did play golf Saturday morning, and I put myself in a bad place to be ready to show up for a ballgame. It is my responsibility, and I take full blame for that."

The former All-Star told the Mets he was dealing with a migraine, and the team reportedly sent personnel to his apartment Saturday night to check on him.

According to Smith and Brown, Harvey was seen partying at the same nightclub Lima and Edelman were spotted together, 1 Oak, until 4 a.m. ET Saturday morning.

A source told Smith and Brown that Harvey's relationship with Lima was "never serious."

Sources close to the Mets indicated that Harvey's night out was an attempt to blow off steam following the shock of the Lima-Edelman situation.