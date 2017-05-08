LaVar Ball Says More Than 495 People Have Bought Son Lonzo's ZO2 Shoe

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LaVar Ball unveiled the Big Baller Brand's first shoe Thursday, the ZO2 Prime. Despite charging a hefty $495 per pair, he has reportedly made significant sales already.

Per TMZ, Ball said on FS1's Undisputed Monday that he has sold at least 495 pairs of shoes, although he wouldn't provide an exact number. He also said people have bought the $995 special edition version.

The ZO2 is meant to be the first signature shoe for Lonzo Ball, LaVar's son, who has entered the 2017 NBA draft after an impressive freshman season at UCLA.

"[Lonzo] is the first one ever to come in here without even playing a game and have his own brand," LaVar said on Undisputed, via Fox Sports 1.

When the primary reaction from the shoe's release related to the price tag, Ball stayed on brand:

The autographed ZO2: Wet version costs $995, while slides are also for sale for $220.