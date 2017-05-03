    Skylar Diggins and Daniel Smith Share Photos of Wedding on Instagram

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 2: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the WNBA Dallas Wings poses for portraits on May 2, 2017 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

    Dallas Wings guard and WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins married fiance Daniel Smith over the weekend at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, according to HollywoodLife.com's Jennifer Maas.

    Diggins-Smith posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday confirming the two tied the knot: 

    Diggins-Smith, 26, posted a separate photo showing her Wings jersey, which now features her new last name: 

    According to NDInsider.com, Diggins and Smith met in South Bend, Indiana, where they overlapped as student-athletes from 2009-2013. 

    Diggins was a two-time first-team All-American during her time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team, while Smith played wide receiver for the school's football team. 