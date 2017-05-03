Skylar Diggins and Daniel Smith Share Photos of Wedding on Instagram

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Dallas Wings guard and WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins married fiance Daniel Smith over the weekend at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, according to HollywoodLife.com's Jennifer Maas.

Diggins-Smith posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday confirming the two tied the knot:

Diggins-Smith, 26, posted a separate photo showing her Wings jersey, which now features her new last name:

According to NDInsider.com, Diggins and Smith met in South Bend, Indiana, where they overlapped as student-athletes from 2009-2013.

Diggins was a two-time first-team All-American during her time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team, while Smith played wide receiver for the school's football team.