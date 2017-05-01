Tyson Fury Says He'd Beat Anthony Joshua with One Arm Tied Behind His Back

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Tyson Fury, who has not fought since November 2015 after having his boxing license suspended due to failed drug tests, said he would beat Anthony Joshua with "one arm tied behind my back."

"I would just like to congratulate AJ for getting through the nip-and-tuck, life-and-death situation, against an old man, so well done," Fury told Tim Hobbs of Sky Sports. "But let's face it, I am the man, the number one in the division. There can only ever be one heavyweight, especially in our part of the world, and it's me. It definitely isn't a pumped-up heavyweight, I can tell you that."

Joshua, 27, defeated Wladimir Klitschko via 11th-round TKO to win the lineal heavyweight championship Saturday. The win moved him to 19-0 on his career, with every victory coming via knockout.

