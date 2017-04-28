    Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Will Attend Sister Chyna's Funeral After Game 6

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 23: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics listens to the coach during a time-out against the Chicago Bulls during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 104-95. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is scheduled to travel home to Tacoma, Washington, following Friday night's Game 6 against the Chicago Bulls to attend his sister's funeral, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach and ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg

    Chyna Thomas, 22, died on April 15 in a single-car accident in Federal Way, Washington. 

    The Celtics, who lead the Bulls 3-2 following a 108-97 Game 5 win on Wednesday night, can capture a series victory Friday night at United Center (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Should the Celtics lose, Game 7 will tip off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from TD Garden. 

    Forsberg also noted Game 1 of the Celtics' second-round series could be tabbed for Sunday afternoon if both the Celtics and Washington Wizards capture Game 6 victories Friday night. 