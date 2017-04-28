Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Will Attend Sister Chyna's Funeral After Game 6

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Will Attend Sister Chyna's Funeral After Game 6April 28, 2017
Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is scheduled to travel home to Tacoma, Washington, following Friday night's Game 6 against the Chicago Bulls to attend his sister's funeral, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach and ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg.
Chyna Thomas, 22, died on April 15 in a single-car accident in Federal Way, Washington.
The Celtics, who lead the Bulls 3-2 following a 108-97 Game 5 win on Wednesday night, can capture a series victory Friday night at United Center (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Should the Celtics lose, Game 7 will tip off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from TD Garden.
Forsberg also noted Game 1 of the Celtics' second-round series could be tabbed for Sunday afternoon if both the Celtics and Washington Wizards capture Game 6 victories Friday night.