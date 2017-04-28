Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Will Attend Sister Chyna's Funeral After Game 6

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is scheduled to travel home to Tacoma, Washington, following Friday night's Game 6 against the Chicago Bulls to attend his sister's funeral, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach and ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg.

Chyna Thomas, 22, died on April 15 in a single-car accident in Federal Way, Washington.

The Celtics, who lead the Bulls 3-2 following a 108-97 Game 5 win on Wednesday night, can capture a series victory Friday night at United Center (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Should the Celtics lose, Game 7 will tip off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

Forsberg also noted Game 1 of the Celtics' second-round series could be tabbed for Sunday afternoon if both the Celtics and Washington Wizards capture Game 6 victories Friday night.