Bayern Munich Win 2016-17 Bundesliga Title After 6-0 Victory vs. Wolfsburg

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich clinched their fifth successive Bundesliga crown on Saturday after a 6-0 victory over Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena. The three points saw manager Carlo Ancelotti's side wrap up the title with three games left in their campaign.

The win handed Die Roten their 27th overall Bundesliga trophy and extended their record run of consecutive league defences despite Red Bull Leipzig's best efforts to upset Germany's powerhouse:

Robert Lewandowski scored twice after David Alaba's superb free-kick opened the scoring in Wolfsburg, with Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich jumping on the scoresheet as Bayern ran rampant with major motivation in sight.

BT Sport provided footage of Lewandowski's first strike of the day, a cool finish that separated Die Roten from their hosts and brought the championship reality within touching distance:

Bundesliga newcomers Leipzig's 0-0 draw at home to relegation-threatened Ingolstadt was enough to hand Bayern an unassailable 10-point lead at the summit and ensure Ancelotti added to his DFL-Supercup triumph earlier this term.

Saturday's result added gloss to an otherwise disappointing run of form for the champions, who failed to win in their previous five matches across all competitions prior to Saturday's victory.

Bundesliga newcomers Leipzig ran the Munich club close in their title bid for much of the 2016-17 season, but Bayern's quality meant they stood the test of time to add to their growing collection of league successes.

Despite missing out on UEFA Champions League glory following their quarter-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid, Der FCB can once again look to their domestic dominance as an indicator of a fruitful campaign.

Poland striker Lewandowski is nailed on to finish as the club's top goalscorer for the third successive season following his 2014 arrival at the club, having netted 28 goals in his 31 league appearances this term, per Transfermarkt.

That tally may be enough to bag him the Bundesliga's top-scorer title too after Saturday's brace saw him climb to 28 goals, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Bayern have set the standard in how to perfect a title run-in, having suffered defeat on just two occasions this league campaign—they lost at Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim in November and April, respectively.

Ancelotti's men have managed to do it in some style too, coming out on top of overall possession (65 percent) and pass-success (87.3 percent) charts, per WhoScored.com, far ahead of the competition in both regards.

What's more, Bayern have failed to pick up a red card all season and have just 40 yellow cards to their name, the best disciplinary record of any Bundesliga team.

While Bayern cannot amass as many points as they did last season (88), Dortmund's fall from title contention has led to a more one-sided battle for top spot at times this season.

The Bavarian behemoth dropped points on just six occasions last term, but that figure has increased to nine this time around, seven of those being draws.

The champions are yet to play their reverse fixture at Red Bull Arena Leipzig, but their meeting on May 13 in their penultimate match of the season now looks likely to be contested for pride and honour alone.

It took Bayern 11 2016-17 matchdays before suffering their first league defeat of the season at Signal Iduna Park in November, while a 15-match unbeaten streak between November and April structured their championship triumph.

Ancelotti may be disappointed not to have journeyed further into the Champions League or DFB-Pokal—where the side recently lost out to Dortmund in the semi-finals—but the Italian will look upon 2016-17 as a firm foundation on which to forge his Bayern legacy.