Full List of 2017 NBA Draft Lottery Team Representatives

The NBA has released the full list of 14 team representatives for this year's draft lottery, which will take place on Tuesday, May 16.

Here's the full list of representatives, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

2017 NBA Draft Lottery Team Representatives Team Representative Boston Celtics Wyc Grousbeck Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Orlando Magic Frank Vogel Minnesota Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins New York Knicks Walt Frazier Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger Dallas Mavericks Michael Finley New Orleans Pelicans Alvin Gentry Charlotte Hornets Rich Cho Detroit Pistons Jeff Bower Denver Nuggets Gary Harris Miami Heat Alonzo Mourning Source: Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype

Regardless of who the Boston Celtics chose to send, they are going to be happy on lottery night. They have the best odds for the top pick and are guaranteed to select no lower than fourth after fleecing the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.

The big story around the players in this year's NBA draft revolves around point guards Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball in a battle for the No. 1 overall pick.

Ball has more national hype by virtue of being the best player for a UCLA team that went 31-5 last season. His profile has also been boosted by his father, LaVar Ball, who has been a media staple throughout the past year for promoting his son and brand.

Fultz, who was terrific in his own right for a Washington team that went just 9-22, seems to have a slight edge with talent evaluators.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had Fultz going No. 1 overall to the Celtics in his mock draft posted on April 24. He also offered this scouting report from his April 4 big board, which also has Fultz listed as the best player available.

"The only player since 1992 to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists and shoot over 40 percent from three, Fultz, who's still 18 years old, couldn't have done much more outside of defend a little tighter," Wasserman wrote. "While the college production is a big selling point, it's his tools, athleticism, next-level skills and well-rounded game that say the numbers will carry over. Fultz fits the mold of a James Harden-like scoring playmaker who can be used as the lead or 2-guard."

Both players displayed tremendous talent in their only seasons as college basketball players. Their futures are bright, and each should end up being a key figure for the next generation of NBA players.

As for the actual lottery ceremony, it's always one of the most unique spectacles in sports. For instance, Oklahoma City Thunder star and NBA MVP candidate Russell Westbrook was the team's representative in 2015 when they only had a 0.5 percent chance to win the top pick after going 45-37.

Always one for style in a public setting, Westbrook showed up to the ceremony in a unique T-shirt and glasses combination.

Whatever Westbrook might have been going for didn't work, as the Thunder wound up settling for the No. 14 pick.

There are also often feel-good moments at the draft lottery. Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's son Nick was the team's good-luck charm in 2011 and 2013, helping the Cavs get the No. 1 pick both times.

The 2011 draft led to Cleveland selecting Kyrie Irving, which worked out well. The 2013 draft led to Anthony Bennett, which no one wants to remember, but the Cavaliers did use him as part of a package to acquire Kevin Love one year later.