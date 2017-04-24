NBA Mock Draft After the Declaration Deadline

0 of 30

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The deadline to declare for the 2017 NBA draft has passed, but the field isn't set in stone. Prospects who've put their names in still have until after the NBA combine in May to return to school.

Even with Michigan State's Miles Bridges and Texas A&M's Robert Williams headed back to college, there will still be compelling star power projected in June's top 10.

The draft tiebreakers have also been decided, meaning the lottery odds are officially locked. The most notable result was the the New York Knicks losing the coin flip to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are now expected to pick No. 6.