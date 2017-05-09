Kawhi Leonard Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Rockets

Kawhi Leonard Suffers Ankle Injury vs. RocketsMay 9, 2017
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard suffered an ankle injury in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and was unable to finish the game.
Chris Mannix of The Vertical provided the latest details:
Chris Mannix @ChrisMannixYS
Gregg Popovich says he doesn't know Kawhi Leonard's status moving forward. Says it was obvious he couldn't go in overtime.5/10/2017, 2:56:57 AM
After the game, Leonard told reporters he plans to play Game 6:
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Despite suffering an ankle injury that kept him out of overtime in game 5, #Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard says he will play in game 6. https://t.co/6btoxSjuID5/10/2017, 3:52:26 AM
Leonard wasn't on the floor for the final possession in regulation and then remained on the bench throughout overtime. Despite his late absence, the Spurs managed to escape with a 110-107 victory at home to take a 3-2 series lead.
Before leaving the game, Leonard had 22 points on 8-of-21 shooting, 15 rebounds and four assists.
Leonard built a strong MVP candidacy in 2016-17 by averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game during the regular season. While Russell Westbrook or James Harden may edge him out for the award, the fact he's in the discussion illustrates how well he played this year.
He continued this level in the playoffs with 28.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game heading into Tuesday.
No player is more important to the Spurs than Leonard, and their hopes of dethroning the Golden State Warriors for Western Conference supremacy hinge on his health. If he's less than 100 percent going forward, San Antonio's title hopes will suffer.