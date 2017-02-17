King Dunlap Arrested for Violating Protection Order

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman King Dunlap was arrested in Nashville on Thursday for an alleged violation of a protective order.

Dunlap was taken into custody after the Nashville Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call, according to NFL.com. Officers discovered the woman involved in the situation, who was identified as his girlfriend, had taken the order out against him.

The NFL.com report noted Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk records show he was issued a $1,000 bond and given a March 7 date for a preliminary hearing in the case.

Police stated Dunlap acknowledged that he knew about the order after they made contact with him inside the girlfriend's home, per Nashville's News Channel 5.

Worrick Robinson, the offensive tackle's attorney, released a statement to WKRN about the incident. He said there was no domestic violence involved and the NFL player was just at the residence to collect his belongings before making his way to San Diego for offseason training.

"This event was a misunderstanding between the parties as to what was allowed under the order. They had been discussing a joint resolution," Robinson said. "This was not an egregious event, but two parties trying to come to a mutual understanding. Unfortunately a literal reading of the order meant absolutely no contact, and we trust the facts will resolve all issues in a favorable way for Mr. Dunlap."

The attorney also stated a concerned neighbor made contact with police after seeing Dunlap's car in the driveway under the belief there was a potential "issue," per WKRN.

In 2011, Dunlap was arrested and charged with reckless driving and disorderly conduct in Nashville after driving his vehicle on to the sidewalk and refusing to move it, according to Fox Sports. He told police he was waiting to pick up his father, who was using a wheelchair.

The 31-year-old Nashville native has spent eight seasons in the NFL split between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chargers. Philly selected him in the seventh round of the 2008 draft.

Dunlap appeared in 12 games for the Chargers during the 2016 campaign. Spotrac noted he's under contract for two more seasons with cap hits above $8 million each year.