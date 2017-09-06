    Billy Hamilton Placed on 10-Day DL by Reds with Thumb Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - MAY 01: Billy Hamilton #6 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after hitting a game winning double the 10th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on May 1, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Reds announced outfielder Billy Hamilton has been placed on the 10-day DL with a fractured left thumb after suffering the injury on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

    Injuries have been a bit of a problem for Hamilton so far in his career as he was limited to fewer than 120 games in each of the last two seasons.

    When healthy, however, the center fielder is a game-changing player thanks to his speed. He totaled 171 stolen bases over his first three full seasons, also using his athleticism to excel defensively in the outfield.

    He has kept it up in 2017 with 58 stolen bases to lead the majors.

    Hamilton has struggled to maintain high batting averages and on-base percentages throughout his career, though, especially for a leadoff hitter, posting just a .299 on-base percentage in 2017.

    The recent injury only raises more problems for the young player.

    Considering the outfielder remains under team control for another two years and the Reds are out of the playoff race, the team might choose to be conservative with Hamilton's recovery from the latest injury.

