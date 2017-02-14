    Milwaukee BucksDownload App

    Jabari Parker Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery to Repair ACL Injury

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2017

    Less than one week after being diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker had surgery to repair the injury.  

    Per an official release from the Bucks, general manager John Hammond confirmed Parker's season-ending surgery was successful on Tuesday.  

    The Bucks estimate a 12-month recovery period for Parker, putting him on track to miss at least half of next season, though the release also states they will establish a timeline for his return to basketball activity "at a later date."

    Parker suffered the injury on Feb. 8 during the Bucks' 106-88 loss against the Miami Heat. He was driving to the basket and his knee buckled as he tried to plant, causing him to fall to the ground and be helped to the locker room by his teammates.

    1. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    2. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    3. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    4. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    5. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    6. Giannis Goes Up and Under

    7. Giannis Goes Up and Over Ingram

    8. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    9. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    10. Kerr Ejected

    11. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    12. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    13. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    14. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    15. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    16. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    17. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    18. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    19. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    20. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    21. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    22. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    23. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    24. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    25. This Night in the NBA

    26. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    27. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    28. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    29. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    30. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    31. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    32. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    33. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    34. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    35. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    36. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    37. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    38. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    39. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    40. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    41. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    42. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    43. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    44. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fast Break Double-Clutch Dunk

    45. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    46. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    47. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    48. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    49. Jason Terry Alley Oops to Jabari Parker and Makes the Crowd Go Wild

    50. Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Help Defense, Blocks Kyle O'Quinn

    51. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    52. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    53. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    54. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    55. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    56. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    57. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    58. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    59. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    60. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    61. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    62. Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams in the Lob

    63. GIannis Antetokounmpo with the Steal and Monster Dunk

    64. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    65. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    66. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    67. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    68. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    69. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    70. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    71. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    72. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    73. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    74. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    75. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    76. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    77. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    78. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    79. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    80. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    81. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    82. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    83. Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double

    84. Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter

    85. Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

    86. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings

    87. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    88. Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage?

    This marks the second time in three NBA seasons Parker has torn the ACL in his left knee. The No. 2 overall pick in 2014 missed the final 57 games of his rookie season. 

    Parker was able to play 76 games in 2015-16 after his return. The former Duke star was in the midst of his best season before suffering his latest injury. He was averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game and shooting 49 percent, ranking second on the Bucks in scoring. 

    With a 24-30 record entering play on Tuesday, the Bucks are one game behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players averaging more than 11.3 points per game, so replacing his offense will determine how far they go this season. 

     

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 