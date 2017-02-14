Jabari Parker Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery to Repair ACL Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Less than one week after being diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker had surgery to repair the injury.

Per an official release from the Bucks, general manager John Hammond confirmed Parker's season-ending surgery was successful on Tuesday.

The Bucks estimate a 12-month recovery period for Parker, putting him on track to miss at least half of next season, though the release also states they will establish a timeline for his return to basketball activity "at a later date."

Parker suffered the injury on Feb. 8 during the Bucks' 106-88 loss against the Miami Heat. He was driving to the basket and his knee buckled as he tried to plant, causing him to fall to the ground and be helped to the locker room by his teammates.

This marks the second time in three NBA seasons Parker has torn the ACL in his left knee. The No. 2 overall pick in 2014 missed the final 57 games of his rookie season.

Parker was able to play 76 games in 2015-16 after his return. The former Duke star was in the midst of his best season before suffering his latest injury. He was averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game and shooting 49 percent, ranking second on the Bucks in scoring.

With a 24-30 record entering play on Tuesday, the Bucks are one game behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players averaging more than 11.3 points per game, so replacing his offense will determine how far they go this season.