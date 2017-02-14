Jabari Parker Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery to Repair ACL Injury
Less than one week after being diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker had surgery to repair the injury.
Per an official release from the Bucks, general manager John Hammond confirmed Parker's season-ending surgery was successful on Tuesday.
The Bucks estimate a 12-month recovery period for Parker, putting him on track to miss at least half of next season, though the release also states they will establish a timeline for his return to basketball activity "at a later date."
Parker suffered the injury on Feb. 8 during the Bucks' 106-88 loss against the Miami Heat. He was driving to the basket and his knee buckled as he tried to plant, causing him to fall to the ground and be helped to the locker room by his teammates.
Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC
Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk
Giannis Goes Up and Under
Giannis Goes Up and Over Ingram
On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia
The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA
Kerr Ejected
Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings
Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers
The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court
Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA
Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?
Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs
CJ McCollum Making Moves
DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him
Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime
Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way
Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose
The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime
Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process
This Night in the NBA
Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck
Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team
Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team
'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration
Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers
Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three
Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz
LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs
Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point
Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments
KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder
Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?
Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?
The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston
Giannis Antetokounmpo Fast Break Double-Clutch Dunk
Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament
Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA
Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It
Jason Terry Alley Oops to Jabari Parker and Makes the Crowd Go Wild
Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Help Defense, Blocks Kyle O'Quinn
Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler
Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns
James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?
Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1
Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others
Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler
Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?
Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference
Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?
What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?
Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams in the Lob
GIannis Antetokounmpo with the Steal and Monster Dunk
Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ
James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime
Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis
Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat
Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point
Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets
Lopez Does a Double Clothesline
Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers
Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam
Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes
Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech
Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter
James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP
Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season
DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?
Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?
Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far
Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double
Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter
Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd
Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings
LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends
Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage?
This marks the second time in three NBA seasons Parker has torn the ACL in his left knee. The No. 2 overall pick in 2014 missed the final 57 games of his rookie season.
Parker was able to play 76 games in 2015-16 after his return. The former Duke star was in the midst of his best season before suffering his latest injury. He was averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game and shooting 49 percent, ranking second on the Bucks in scoring.
With a 24-30 record entering play on Tuesday, the Bucks are one game behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players averaging more than 11.3 points per game, so replacing his offense will determine how far they go this season.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!