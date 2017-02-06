Jahlil Okafor Trade Rumors: Pelicans Reportedly in Talks for 76ers Center

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have a logjam at center with up-and-coming superstar Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor and Richaun Holmes all on the roster. That has left Okafor as the subject of trade rumors.

Pelicans Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Okafor

Monday, Feb. 6

The 76ers are reportedly engaged in trade talks that would send Okafor to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

According to Keith Smith of RealGM, draft-pick compensation is currently delaying the proposed deal:

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, Philadelphia could receive center Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round pick from New Orleans in exchange for Okafor.

Wojnarowski offered more details on the negotiations:

Smith added the Sixers may be interested in acquiring point guard Jrue Holiday and the deal could be expanded, noting negotiations wouldn't be resolved Monday.

This is the second trade rumor regarding Okafor in the past week. Last Thursday, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reported the Chicago Bulls were inquiring about the second-year center.

Okafor, 21, has been buried on Philadelphia's bench this year behind Embiid and Noel. While Okafor generally starts when Embiid doesn't play—which has been a fair amount, given that Embiid doesn't play back-to-backs and the Sixers have been overly cautious with him—he rarely sees the court when Embiid and Noel are both in action.

On the season, Okafor is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game.

So long as Embiid is upright, Okafor doesn't appear to fit long term within the 76ers' system. He is best suited playing alongside perimeter defenders who can space the floor and allow him to work in the post. Okafor is also a below-average defender and rim-protector, while both Embiid and Noel are strong defensive presences.

Since Okafor has struggled next to both Embiid and Noel over the past year-and-a-half, the Sixers likely don't have him in their future plans.