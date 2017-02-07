Ranking the 5 Things That Could Save Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Job
Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday has effectively ruled them out of the Premier League title race this year. A 12-point gap seems insurmountable, especially with Antonio Conte's men in such imperious form.
With Arsenal out of the running by early February, questions about manager Arsene Wenger's future with the club will come up.
The Frenchman's contract expires this summer, and if the Gunners look no closer to being credible title challengers, it will be difficult for the club to justify handing him an extension.
So what does Wenger need to do to win the support of the fans and keep his job?
In this piece, we identify the five crucial factors that could enable him to extend his 20-year reign. They're also ranked according to how important they could be in determining his future.
5. Beat Bayern Munich
A deflated Arsenal cannot expect much letup in the fixture list. On February 15, they face a particularly daunting test: a trip to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.
It was an unfortunate round-of-16 draw for Arsenal. They beat Paris Saint-Germain to top Group A only to find themselves pitted against the German giants.
Arsenal have not enjoyed a good record against Bayern—and the Gunners have not progressed beyond the last 16 since the 2009/10 campaign, when they beat FC Porto. They've been eliminated at this stage in six successive seasons; twice by Bayern.
If Arsenal can overcome the Bavarians over the course of two legs, it would be a tangible indicator of progress.
It's not just that it would keep them in with a chance of landing Europe's top prize, it's the fact that a victory over one of Europe's most reputed clubs would go some way towards eradicating Arsenal's big-game nerves.
4. Make the Top Four
Wenger’s record is unmatched when it comes to consistent qualification for the Champions League. If Arsenal were to fall out of that top four, it would be a sure sign that the Gunners were in decline under his stewardship.
There probably isn’t a huge amount of enthusiasm among the Arsenal fans about the prospect of another battle for the top four. It has become incredibly repetitive—the Gunners show early promise and threaten to challenge for the league, before falling behind and tumbling into crisis. They then stage a late rally to secure a top-four spot and celebrate it as if it's a piece of silverware.
Arsenal fans must wonder what the point is in qualifying for a competition they seemingly stand little chance of winning.
The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have seemingly benefited from being able to focus on the league, yet Arsenal seem to continually assess the success of their campaign on whether or not they make it to the group stage.
Even Wenger now seems to acknowledge that it's not enough. Per James Olley of the Evening Standard, he said:
Finishing in the top four every year is an achievement because nobody else has done it but it is not one that is good enough.
I can understand that because if you are there every year people say, 'why don't you do more?' And I agree with that. We want to win the title but look at the quality of competition.
Wenger is right that Arsenal's ambitions should extend to more than just making the top four. However, it remains the minimum requirement for any elite manager.
If Arsenal drop out of the top four, it will be seen as an indicator that Wenger's time is up. It could also give the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez a convenient excuse to demand a move.
If Wenger wants to keep his job, he has to make sure Arsenal remain in the Champions League spots.
3. Finish Above Spurs
Come what may, Arsenal always finish above Tottenham Hotspur.
Last season, Spurs enjoyed their best season in a generation. On the final day of the campaign, they only needed a point away at Newcastle United to finish above the Gunners for the first time in 21 years.
As we all know, they instead got thrashed 5-1 by Rafael Benitez's side, enabling Arsenal to pip them to second place at the last moment.
Right now, Spurs are three points clear of the Gunners with 24 games played. It's essential that Wenger overhauls the neighbours to maintain Arsenal's supremacy in north London.
Finishing below Spurs could well signal the end of an era—and the end of Wenger's reign at the Emirates Stadium.
2. Win the FA Cup
The FA Cup has saved Wenger before.
Back in 2014, his contract was due to expire and fan dissatisfaction was increasing by the day. The unrest reached its peak during the FA Cup semi-final against Wigan Athletic, when the Gunners trailed the Championship side for long periods and Wenger's future was the subject of widespread debate on the terraces.
However, a late Per Mertesacker goal changed the course of history. Arsenal ultimately prevailed in the semi-final, and they went on to beat Hull City and claim the trophy.
In 2015, they returned to Wembley Stadium to claim the prize again, adding to Wenger's trophy haul and further improving relations with the supporters.
The cup could serve a similar role this season. Arsenal have a winnable tie against Sutton United in the next round—beat the non-league side and they'll be into the quarter-finals. Just four more wins in this competition could see Wenger land the silverware required to appease the fans.
The FA Cup is not as prized as the Premier League or Champions League, but it could be enough to earn Wenger a stay of execution.
1. Win the Champions League
It might seem obvious, but if Wenger wins the Champions League, he will be welcome to sign any contract he wants.
The European Cup is the one prize that has evaded Arsenal and Wenger's collective clutches. They came close in 2006, before succumbing to defeat against Barcelona in Paris.
It's certainly improbable that this Arsenal side could win the continent's biggest prize. They're not even the best team in London, let alone Europe. However, they can draw inspiration from Chelsea, who won the tournament in 2012 despite an underwhelming domestic campaign.
Even the most frustrated Arsenal fan would accept a new contract for Wenger if he finally claimed the Champions League.
However, if he were to win it, would it not be the perfect time to bow out? The Champions League is the one glaring omission on Wenger's CV. Winning it could be the one thing that saves him—conversely, it could also be the cue for his retirement.
