Ranking the 5 Things That Could Save Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Job

3 of 6

VI-Images/Getty Images

Wenger’s record is unmatched when it comes to consistent qualification for the Champions League. If Arsenal were to fall out of that top four, it would be a sure sign that the Gunners were in decline under his stewardship.

There probably isn’t a huge amount of enthusiasm among the Arsenal fans about the prospect of another battle for the top four. It has become incredibly repetitive—the Gunners show early promise and threaten to challenge for the league, before falling behind and tumbling into crisis. They then stage a late rally to secure a top-four spot and celebrate it as if it's a piece of silverware.

Arsenal fans must wonder what the point is in qualifying for a competition they seemingly stand little chance of winning.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have seemingly benefited from being able to focus on the league, yet Arsenal seem to continually assess the success of their campaign on whether or not they make it to the group stage.

Even Wenger now seems to acknowledge that it's not enough. Per James Olley of the Evening Standard, he said:

Finishing in the top four every year is an achievement because nobody else has done it but it is not one that is good enough. I can understand that because if you are there every year people say, 'why don't you do more?' And I agree with that. We want to win the title but look at the quality of competition.

Wenger is right that Arsenal's ambitions should extend to more than just making the top four. However, it remains the minimum requirement for any elite manager.

If Arsenal drop out of the top four, it will be seen as an indicator that Wenger's time is up. It could also give the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez a convenient excuse to demand a move.

If Wenger wants to keep his job, he has to make sure Arsenal remain in the Champions League spots.