John Morton to Be Named Jets OC: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

The New York Jets will reportedly hire John Morton as their new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the report.

Morton joined the New Orleans Saints as their receivers coach in 2015. He enjoyed a successful tenure in New Orleans. Brandin Cooks had over 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last two years, while Michael Thomas led all rookies in receiving yards (1,137) in 2016.

Prior to joining the Saints, Morton was the San Francisco 49ers' receivers coach from 2011 to 2014. Under his watch, Michael Crabtree finished with a career-high 1,105 receiving yards and tied a career high with nine touchdowns in 2012. Anquan Boldin also enjoyed 1,000-yard seasons in 2013 and 2014.

If confirmed as a member of the Jets staff, Morton would replace Chan Gailey, who retired earlier in the month. He should provide a nice shot in the arm for New York, which has had three 1,000-yard receivers—Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall in 2015 and Jerricho Cotchery in 2007—in the last 10 seasons.

Turning the Jets offense around won't be easy for Morton. New York averaged 329.3 yards per game (26th) and ranked 31st in offensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

Marshall turns 33 in March, and Decker played only three games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last October. The Jets also have to find a new starting quarterback, whether that means elevating Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg or selecting a signal-caller in the 2017 draft.

ESPN.com's Rich Cimini noted Morton hasn't worked closely with quarterbacks, which could be a problem given the Jets' situation at the position.

Hiring a coach with no experience as a coordinator is certainly a bold move from Jets head coach Todd Bowles, considering he'll likely be under considerable pressure in 2017.