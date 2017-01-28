Dez Bryant Discusses Media's Treatment of Odell Beckham Jr.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dez Bryant's Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr.'s New York Giants are rivals on the field, but Bryant stood up for his wide receiver brethren Saturday during Pro Bowl activities.

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Bryant expressed belief that OBJ is misunderstood and undeserving of the media scrutiny he often absorbs:

Beckham was part of several controversies during the 2016 season, including criticism over his sideline antics, which is something Bryant has also been on the receiving end of.

Most notably, Beckham's anger got the best of him during a Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins when he hit a kicking net with his helmet, which caused it to recoil and strike him in the face.

He continued to get involved with the kicking net in subsequent weeks and even mimed proposing to it.

He also came under fire for a trip to Miami that Giants wide receivers went on after the conclusion of the regular season and prior to their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

As seen in this photo courtesy of Tara Sullivan of The Record, Beckham then reportedly punched a hole in the wall of the visitors locker room at Lambeau Field following that defeat against Green Bay:

Despite the distractions, Beckham enjoyed a strong statistical season in 2016 with a career-high 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 2014 first-round pick out of LSU has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons thus far.

Although there is often drama attached to Beckham, he is undoubtedly New York's biggest offensive threat and a significant factor in its reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2011.