    NFL PlayoffsDownload App

    Super Bowl 2017: MVP Favorites and Predictions for Patriots vs. Falcons

    Tom Brady leads the way in MVP odds heading into the Super Bowl.
    Tom Brady leads the way in MVP odds heading into the Super Bowl.Jim Rogash/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    Fans don't need an odds guide to know New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the favorite for the MVP award.

    Already a winner of the award three times, there is more than a sense of poetic justice here with Brady looking for a fourth after coming back from a four-game suspension. There is also the fact he was one of the league's most dominant players over 12 games.

    Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons, of course, have other plans.

    Before taking a dip into odds, here is a look at the basic info surrounding the game:

    DateLocationTimeTVPoint SpreadOver/UnderPrediction
    Feb. 5NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas6:30 p.m. ETFoxNE -358.5Patriots
    Odds via OddsShark

    Maybe this particular Super Bowl matchup doesn't feature an Aaron Rodgers or Ben Roethlisberger, but Brady has a strong supporting cast capable of ripping the award from his grip.

    So do the Falcons, who have an MVP candidate of their own under center and arguably the best receiver in football.

    The notable MVP odds, according to OddsShark:

    PlayerOdds
    Tom Brady+160
    Matt Ryan +250
    Julio Jones+750
    Julian Edelman+1600
    LeGarrette Blount+2000
    Dion Lewis+2500
    Devonta Freeman+2500
    Chris Hogan +2500
    Martellus Bennett +5000
    OddsShark

    It's not hard to see why Brady is the favorite.

    The man missed the first four games of the season, returned and threw 28 touchdowns with just two interceptions, quelling any whispers about his age (39) contributing to a fall. He casually tossed three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game before deflecting any talk about Deflategate.

    "This is my motivation right here, all these fellas in front of me, these guys," Brady said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "The boys showed up to play today."

    Brady wouldn't complain, then, if one of his guys swiped the award from him, right?

    Because someone like Julian Edelman absolutely could. He led the team in receiving with 1,106 yards and three touchdowns. While Edelman only scored those handful of times, a multiple-touchdown game could lead to the award.

    Most likely to steal it from Brady is LeGarrette Blount. One of the league's most underrated players for the past few years, Blount held it down while Brady served his suspension and tallied 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns by the end of the year.

    Blount isn't just effective—he could be the key to New England's approach when it comes to controlling the clock and keeping Ryan off the field. There is room for him to carry the game if the Patriots can get out to a lead as well considering the Falcons allowed 25.4 points and 104.5 rushing yards per game during the regular season.

    It sure doesn't hurt that Blount can put together quite the highlight reel, either, as the NFL's Twitter account captured:

    More likely to steal the award is Ryan.

    An MVP contender most of the year, Ryan completed 69.9 percent of his passes and threw 38 touchdowns before throwing another seven with no interceptions over two postseason games. His breezing past Russell Wilson and Rodgers was as easy as it sounds.

    Ryan keeps getting better as the season wears on, too, as a note by NFL.com's Chris Wesseling illustrated:

     

    There isn't an easy avenue to production against the Patriots, though, owners of an underrated defense that only permitted 15.6 points per game during the regular season.

    Ryan's key to a big game will be through the aforementioned Jones, who sits with appealing odds on the list. 

    Jones put on a clinic in 2016, totaling 1,409 yards and six touchdowns—in just 14 games. Making up for lost time, he has 247 yards and three touchdowns through two postseason games thus far.

    While he has a tough task against top-tier defenders such as Malcolm Butler, Jones isn't a stranger to stepping up on a big stage. Just digest a note provided by ESPN Stats & Info:

    The names detailed above aren't the only options for MVP, but everyone else boasts fringe odds at best for a reason. Devonta Freeman could score a few touchdowns, sure. Same for Chris Hogan if Edelman gets shuttered. Maybe Martellus Bennett makes a few clutch grabs in the end zone.

    But bettors have to play the odds smart, balancing fringe, high-payout risks with the favorites.

    1. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    2. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    3. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    4. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    5. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    6. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    7. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    8. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    9. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    10. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    11. Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower

    12. Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal

    13. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    14. How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books

    15. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    16. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    17. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    18. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    19. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    20. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    21. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    22. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    23. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    24. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    25. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    26. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    27. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    28. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    29. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    30. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    31. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    32. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    33. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    34. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    35. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    36. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    37. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    38. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    39. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    40. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    41. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    42. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    43. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    44. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    45. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    46. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    47. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    48. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    49. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    50. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    51. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    52. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    53. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    54. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    55. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    56. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    57. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    58. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    And when it comes to favorites, it is simply too difficult to pick against Brady. The man has been on a mission all year, and any rumblings about his age or the suspension hurting his play were clearly misguided.

    If New England wins the game, the award will clearly go to Brady. He spreads the ball around too much for one guy alone to have a serious conversation about stealing the award, and the odds Blount receives enough carries to actually enter the conversation to begin with aren't great.

    Historically speaking, a quarterback will win the award this year given the fact the position has won 27 of them, with no other position winning more than six.

    Remember, too, narratives will play into the award if it's close. Blount stepping on stage and accepting the award isn't anywhere close to as dramatic if Brady does, smiling and taking the hardware from the league that banned him for four games.

    Barring an unforeseen implosion, this is Brady's award to lose.

    Prediction: Brady wins the MVP award.

         

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 