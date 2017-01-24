Kurt Angle Shoots Down Royal Rumble 2017 Return Rumors in TMZ Exclusive

John Sciulli/Getty Images

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Monday, upcoming WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle discounted the possibility of appearing in Sunday's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

As seen in the following video, the Olympic gold medalist was adamant that a comeback at the Rumble isn't in the cards, but he didn't shoot down an eventual return to the ring for WWE.

"The Royal Rumble is not gonna happen. A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it. I haven't talked to WWE about anything after the WWE Hall of Fame," he said.

"I'm sure they're gonna want to do something eventually, I don't know if it's wrestling related or not, but I would imagine that I will be attached to WWE most likely for the rest of my life, but there aren't any clues or anything that has led me to that. I just believe this is the start of our new relationship, and we're only focusing on the Hall of Fame."

The 48-year-old veteran hasn't appeared on WWE programming since his departure in 2006, as he went on to compete for TNA until 2016.

Angle has been unattached for several months and working the independent circuit, which opened up the opportunity to be honored by WWE two nights before WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

The American Hero accomplished essentially every accolade imaginable during his eight-year WWE tenure, including becoming a six-time world champion.

Although he has little left to prove, there is a desire among fans to see Angle go out on ideal terms from an in-ring perspective with WWE.

There are plenty of dream-match scenarios present for Angle in the company currently, and while he could be a major asset in a part-time or one-off capacity at some point, it won't happen Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.

