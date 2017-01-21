Royal Rumble 2017: How to Fix Least Promising Storylines So Far

1 of 6

WWE is a little over a week away from Royal Rumble 2017 on Jan. 29, and all of the main storylines are in place. But few of them will end at the Rumble. Most of them will evolve into more consequential storylines on the Road to WrestleMania. For the payoffs on those narratives to be big, their foundations need to be strong.

Granted, WWE is in a better place in terms of creativity than it was last year—the Roman Reigns vs. The Authority angle was stale before it even started. This year's Reigns vs. Kevin Owens and AJ Styles vs. John Cena feuds are already more compelling. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement.

Here are some simple ways that WWE can invigorate and improve its storylines.