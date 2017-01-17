Northern Michigan Offensive Lineman Anthony Herbert Dies at Age 20

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Northern Michigan offensive lineman Anthony Herbert died at the age of 20 on Tuesday following a morning workout, per Justin P. Hicks of MLive.

Hicks cited a university spokesperson who said emergency crews could not resuscitate Herbert.

Hicks noted Herbert had returned to his room following the workout and breakfast when EMTs were then called for his medical emergency.

University president Fritz Erickson released a statement, per Hicks: "What caused his passing is unknown at this time, and right now our concern is for Anthony's family, friends, teammates, coaches and team staff, teachers and fellow students."

"In my brief time with Anthony, I could tell that he was a great young man," head coach Kyle Nystrom said in a statement, per Hicks. "He was well-respected by his coaches and teammates and was a leader on the offensive line. We are devastated by this tragedy, and we are keeping his family in our prayers."

Herbert started 11 games in the 2016-17 campaign and was a member of the All-GLIAC academic team, per Hicks.