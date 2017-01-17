Willie McCovey's Tax Evasion Charges Pardoned by President Obama

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Baseball Hall of Famer and San Francisco Giants great Willie McCovey was pardoned by President Barack Obama on Tuesday for tax evasion.

According to the Guardian's Ben Jacobs, McCovey was initially sentenced to two years of probation and fined $5,000 in 1996 after he falsified federal income tax returns.

The New York Daily News' Jake Becker reported McCovey did not disclose $33,000 he made at an autograph show in 1989. When McCovey entered his plea, he also reportedly came clean about $75,000 he did not report to the Internal Revenue Service following several other appearances at autograph shows.

According to White House counsel Neil Eggleston, Obama granted commutations to 273 individuals on Tuesday. All told, Obama has issued 1,385 pardon grants—which represents the most by any president.



The wide-ranging acts of clemency were announced three days before Obama is scheduled to leave office.