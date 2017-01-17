Alabama Football: Early Offseason Priority List

Does anyone really expect Alabama to not be in the national title hunt again in 2017?

Even though it’s been just over a week since the College Football Playoff came to an end, there’s been little if any downtime for the University of Alabama football program.

The players are the one exception. In addition to getting a break and some time to recover from the 2016 season, the spring semester is already starting up.

For everyone else, though, there’s been little or no rest for the weary.

In addition to coaches and staff workers coming and going, there’s analysis work to be done, plans to be made and recruits to be landed. That last item is especially important, as Alabama has to make up for lost time with some recruits, and national signing day is quickly approaching on Feb. 1.

That’ll be followed by the start of spring practices in March, with A-Day set for April 22. For now, though, the early offseason priority list follows...