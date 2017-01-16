NFC Championship Game 2017: Packers vs. Falcons TV Info, Odds and Predictions

There's little argument that the NFL is a quarterback's league. If you look at the four quarterbacks remaining in the postseason tournament, it's never been more obvious that that point of view is the correct one.

Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady will put their talents on display in the two conference championship games Sunday, and Ryan is the only one of those four who does not have a Super Bowl title to his credit.

338 yards. 3 TDs. 1 BIG Win. @M_Ryan02 delivered and led the @AtlantaFalcons to the NFC Title Game. https://t.co/q2g0fCstv2 — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017

All he has done is post a remarkable season that saw him pass for 4,944 yards with a 69.9 percent completion percentage and a 38-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Those numbers are good enough to make Ryan one of the leading candidates to win the NFL MVP.

However, regular-season honors won't matter as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome Sunday afternoon. Rodgers will be on the opposite side, and the superb quarterback is as sharp as he has ever been.

NFC Championship Game Matchup Date Time (ET) TV Point Spread/Total Prediction Green Bay at Atlanta Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. Fox Atlanta (-4); 60 Green Bay; Under OddsShark: Silverman predictions

The Packers have won eight games in a row and are coming off a remarkable 34-31 victory over the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the divisional playoffs. Green Bay dictated the pace for much of the game and built an 18-point lead, but Dallas rallied to tie the game twice in the final stages.

However, the Cowboys made the mistake of leaving time on the clock, as Rodgers had the ball with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He hit a huge 36-yard sideline pass to tight end Jared Cook and, placekicker Mason Crosby won the game with a game-ending 51-yard field goal.

There is joy in Cheeseland, but it's now about full-time preparation for the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers had another excellent season as he threw for 4,428 yards and completed 65.7 percent of his passes with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. As good as those overall numbers are, he has been even better during the Packers' eight-game winning streak.

Rodgers has thrown 21 touchdown passes and just one interception over that span, and he has proved himself capable of handling the most difficult situations and coming out on top.

"He's an incredible talent, and to do it when it's all on the line like that, that's what great players do," head coach Mike McCarthy told the media (h/t Pete Dougherty of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) following Green Bay's win over Dallas.

The Packers advanced to the NFC Championship Game even though leading receiver Jordy Nelson did not play against Dallas due to fractured ribs. His status for the title game has not been determined.

Both teams are more dangerous on offense than they are on defense, but the defensive talent could decide the outcome of this game. If either team can come up with one or two clutch stops, it could prove decisive.

The Packers will lean on strong safety Micah Hyde, who has 11 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception and a sack in Green Bay's two postseason games. Linebacker Clay Matthews has not been active to this point with two postseason tackles, but he does have a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a sack, and he could become a game-changer.

The Falcons have a dominant pass-rusher in Vic Beasley who had 15.5 regular-season sacks and eye-opening speed coming around the corner. Middle linebacker Deion Jones had five tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in the divisional-round win over the Seattle Seahawks, and he is a versatile performer.

The Falcons have home-field advantage, and they have been installed as a four-point favorite over the Packers, according to OddsShark. The total is a shocking 60 points—a figure more often seen in college football than the NFL.

Prediction

The Packers are not the only hot team. The Falcons have won five games in a row and scored at least 33 points in each of those wins.

Ryan has had a wonderful year and has a chance to bolster his national perception if he can continue to roll and take his team to the Super Bowl.

Ryan should play an excellent game, and the Falcons may be as good or better than the Packers. However, if both Ryan and Rodgers are at their best, give the edge to Rodgers.

He has been on fire during Green Bay's winning streak, and he makes his best throws and biggest plays when the game is on the line.

The Packers are not a perfect team by any stretch, but Rodgers' ability to come through when the game is on the line will give Green Bay the edge and propel the team to Super Bowl LI.