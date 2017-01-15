Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Questioned by NFL over Assault Accusations

The NFL has presented Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott with follow-up questions regarding assault accusations his ex-girlfriend made in July, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Elliott is answering those inquiries, though resolution is expected to come after the season, with any potential punishment to be levied for the 2017 campaign.

Elliott's ex-girlfriend said in July that he assaulted her in a parked car and had also struck her several times over the period of a week, per Austin Ward of ESPN.com. She also posted pictures on Instagram of her bruised arms, tagging Elliott in them, per Schefter.

Elliott has maintained his innocence, and four witnesses denied seeing an assault take place, including one who was in the car during the alleged incident. Elliott claimed she had suffered the bruises in a bar fight.

She also accused Elliott of forcefully pushing her against a wall in February 2016, per Tom Pelissero and A.J. Perez of USA Today. However, the police report said "there were no visible signs of injury and that the accuser declined to go to the hospital after police responded to a call about an altercation at Elliott's apartment Feb. 12."

Elliott claimed he did push the woman but only after he had attempted to leave the room during a heated argument and she grabbed him around the waist. He claimed he pushed her to free himself from her grasp.

Elliott was never arrested or charged with a crime in either alleged incident. A source told Schefter the running back says he's been compliant during the NFL's investigation and has nothing to hide.

However, the NFL reserves the right to levy punishment against him even if he hasn't been charged with a crime if it concludes his actions violated the league's personal conduct policy.