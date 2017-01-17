Ohio State Football: Early-Offseason Priority List

Outside of Curtis Samuel, Ohio State's offense seriously lacked big-play ability in 2016. The Buckeyes registered just four plays of 50 yards or more, and Samuel was responsible for each one of them.
With the all-purpose back's early departure for the NFL, Urban Meyer has a huge need for playmakers.
There are plenty of options—they're just unproven.
Demario McCall looks like the obvious option to replace Samuel in 2017. As a reserve last year, McCall made the most of his limited time on the field, averaging 6.7 yards per touch to complement four total touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving).
And while he feels like he could've contributed more to an offense that needed the kind of plays he could offer, McCall is ready for a bigger role next fall.
"I feel like I had a good season this year. Felt like it could have been better but it is what it is," McCall said, according to Eric Seger of Eleven Warriors. "I feel like I'm going to grind to have a better season next year."
Ohio State's new offensive coordinator will have to get more from an unproductive receiver unit that lost its top three pass-catchers in Samuel, Noah Brown and Dontre Wilson. Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack, two high 4-stars from Ohio State's 2016 class, could benefit the most from the new-look passing attack.