Ohio State Football: Early-Offseason Priority List

In the immediate aftermath of Ohio State's surprising playoff collapse, head coach Urban Meyer was already thinking about the next step for his program.

"Ohio State is not used to this," Meyer said after the 31-0 blowout loss to Clemson, via Austin Ward of ESPN.com. "I'm not used to this, and we will not get used to this. That's not going to happen again. So we'll get things worked out."

What exactly do the Buckeyes need to work out?

New coaches, players, schemes and a fresh mantra highlight what should be a busy winter for Meyer and Ohio State.