Tevin Mack Suspended: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

The struggling Texas Longhorns basketball team is facing another obstacle this season, as star sophomore Tevin Mack has been suspended indefinitely.

Per the Longhorn Network, Mack was suspended Thursday for an unspecified violation of team rules.

This is not the first time Mack has been disciplined by the team and head coach Shaka Smart. He was previously suspended for the season opener, along with Kerwin Roach Jr., against Incarnate Word on Nov. 11 for violating team rules.

After Mack's indefinite suspension, per Texas Basketball on Twitter, Smart noted there is "a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to. Tevin has failed to reach them."

Mack leads the Longhorns in scoring with 14.8 points per game and ranks third with 4.8 rebounds per game. He's a strong shooter, hitting 45.9 percent of his attempts overall and team-high 39.1 percent from three-point range.

Beginning on Saturday, Texas plays the top three teams in the Big 12: West Virginia, at Baylor and at Kansas in a span of seven days.

Texas has lost three of its first four Big 12 games, dropping its season record to 7-9. Oklahoma is the only other team in the conference with a losing record overall.