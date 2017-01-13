Justin Wilcox Hired as California Head Coach: Latest Contract Details, Reaction

Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox reached an agreement on a five-year deal to become the new head football coach at California, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman on Friday. Brett McMurphy of ESPN.com confirmed the deal.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports initially reported the two sides were "in contract negotiations" on Thursday.

Wilcox is getting his first opportunity to become a head coach after spending more than a decade as a coordinator with several high-profile programs around the nation. He's made stops with Boise State, Tennessee, Washington, USC and the Badgers dating back to 2006.

His coaching career began with Boise State as a graduate assistant in 2001. He made a pretty rapid rise up the ranks, making a three-year stop at Cal as a linebackers coach and then returning to the Broncos to begin his various stints leading defenses.

The 40-year-old former Oregon defensive back guided Wisconsin's defense to a strong 2016 campaign, his first year with the program after arriving from the Trojans. The unit ranked fourth in scoring defense (15.6 points per game) and seventh in total defense (301.4 yards per game).

In addition, the Badgers gave up just 16.2 points per game in their five regular-season games against ranked opponents during a 10-2 (7-2) journey to the Big Ten West title.

Alas, the lasting memory many Wisconsin fans will have of Wilcox's tenure is the defense's collapse against Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Nittany Lions put up 435 yards despite only 23 minutes of possession in their 38-31 triumph. Wilcox and the Wisconsin defense bounced back in a Cotton Bowl win, holding Western Michigan to 16 points to help the Badgers finish 11-3.

Jason Galloway of the Wisconsin State Journal passed along comments from senior safety Leo Musso about the impact the coach made over the course of the season.

"He's meant the world to us," Musso said. "He really, truly does care about his players. We really appreciate that and love him for that. He's one of the best at what he does. That shows each and every week."

Those types of remarks combined with his experience at the highest levels of college football make him an intriguing hire. That said, he also comes with some risk since he hasn't been the leader of a program before.

Wilcox is set to replace Sonny Dykes, who went 19-30 in four seasons as Cal's head coach. The Golden Bears waited until the first wave of coaching changes were complete before making their decision to let Dykes go, which led to speculation they might seriously consider a marquee option like Chip Kelly.

Although the longtime defensive coordinator won't bring the same type of hype, he's a promising hire with upside. A lot of that comes from coaching just about everywhere on the map, including the West, Midwest and Southeast. Those are all key recruiting areas.

Now Wilcox will be tasked with jump-starting a Cal program that's been basically stuck in neutral since the latter stages of the Jeff Tedford era.