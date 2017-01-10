Clemson Parade 2017: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Clemson stormed back in the fourth quarter Monday night to stun previously undefeated Alabama 35-31 in the 2017 CFP National Championship Game. Now, it's time for the Tigers and their fans to celebrate with a parade Saturday morning in South Carolina.

Arash Markazi of ESPN.com reported Tuesday the event is scheduled to take place in downtown Clemson starting at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

Parade Details

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Schedule and Live Stream: Check local listings

Start: Downtown Clemson

End: WestZone (Tigers' Football Complex)

Additional information via Aaron Brenner of the Post and Courier.

Championship Recap

Clemson trailed 24-14 entering the fourth quarter after a secondary blunder that allowed Alabama tight end O.J. Howard to rumble 68 yards for a touchdown late in the third. Then, the Tigers offense, which finished with 511 total yards against the nation's best defense, came alive to deliver the win.

Deshaun Watson and Co. put up 21 points in the final period, including the game-winning touchdown from the dynamic junior quarterback to clutch sophomore wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, which came with just one second left on the clock.

The last-second heroics came after Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts had regained the lead for Bama with a 30-yard TD run two minutes earlier. It was all part of a wild last five minutes that saw three scores and an equal number of lead changes.

Dion Caputi of the National Football Post summed up the thoughts of many:

All told, Clemson vs. Alabama was an instant classic. What a game. I love college football. — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) January 10, 2017

Afterward, Watson announced he would skip his senior campaign with the Tigers in order to enter the 2017 NFL draft. He spoke with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt about what he'll bring to his pro team, as relayed by ESPN.com.

"Whoever picks me up is gonna get a champion, not just on the field, but off the field, and just a champion at heart who'll make people around him better," Watson said. "I'm just gonna go to work, and regardless of my situation or where I go, I'm gonna play my role and do the best I can do."

So Saturday's parade will not only be a celebration of the program's second national title but also the career of Watson and the other players leaving the team on a high note. The quarterback is a special talent with a good chance to land inside the top 10 on draft night.

In the bigger picture, head coach Dabo Swinney has built a powerhouse program at Clemson over the past decade. A national championship was the only thing missing. The Tigers checked that box Monday by getting revenge against Alabama in the rematch after a similarly thrilling battle for the title one year ago.