49ers Sue Santa Clara over Contract-Breach Allegations: Latest Details, Comments

The ugly marriage between the San Francisco 49ers and the city of Santa Clara, California, continued with the team filing a new lawsuit Friday.

While the city believes the team has violated its contract regarding Levi's Stadium, the 49ers are trying to prove no breaches have occurred.

"Defendants have falsely accused (the 49ers management company) of having failed to perform its obligations under the Stadium Management Agreement, despite the absence of any good-faith basis for such charges," the lawsuit stated, per Ramona Giwargis of the Mercury News.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor, who took over for the retired Jamie Matthews—who helped bring the team to the city—began the conflict with a request for an audit of the stadium's finances.

In November, the Santa Clara City Council voted to find the 49ers in violation of the voter-approved agreement for the stadium, per J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The city alleged the 49ers have failed to supply the council with important documents, giving the team 30 days to comply.

The 49ers countered the argument, stating they have given complete access to the documents.

"No one is going to escape with their reputation not tarnished," Stanford sports economist Roger Noll argued, per Giwargis.

The 49ers moved from their longtime home at Candlestick Park in San Francisco to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in 2014. The $1.2 billion stadium is known for its high-tech features while being environmentally friendly.

The venue hosted Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 NFL season.