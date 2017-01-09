Northwestern Women's Basketball Player Jordan Hankins Dies at Age 19

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Northwestern women's basketball player Jordan Hankins died Monday, according to the Indianapolis Star.

The 19-year-old was reportedly found dead in her room at the school. The cause of death has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected.

"Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman," Northwestern head coach Joe McKeown said in a statement on the school's website. "This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously."

Hankins was in the middle of her sophomore year, appearing in 11 games off the bench while averaging 3.6 points per contest. She averaged 3.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 32 games as a freshman, including 14 points in a Big Ten tournament game against Minnesota.

The 5'8" guard was a native of Indianapolis and went to Lawrence North High School, where she led her team to the 4A Indiana state semifinals in 2014.

Northwestern was set to face Minnesota on Wednesday, but the game has been canceled. The teams will attempt to find a makeup date later in the season.