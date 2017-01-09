Doug Marrone to Return as Jaguars HC: Latest Contract Details, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

After serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach for the final two games of the 2016 regular season, Doug Marrone was reportedly given the full-time job Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the team's plan to remove the interim tag.

Rapoport also provided context regarding Jacksonville's decision:

Jaguars 'liked the direction' Marrone took the offense in, as well as his 'belief' in Blake Bortles, per @RapSheet. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) January 9, 2017

Per Schefter, the Jaguars also made another significant move Monday, naming former Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin as their new executive vice president of football operations.

The Jags fired former head coach Gus Bradley after a 2-12 start, and they were 1-1 under Marrone.

As ESPN Stats & Info showed, Jacksonville looked like a better team under Marrone, albeit in a small sample size:

Jaguars ran 129 offensive plays with the lead in 14 games under Gus Bradley.



They ran 105 plays with the lead in 2 games under Doug Marrone — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2017

The 52-year-old former NFL offensive lineman served as the offensive line coach and assistant head coach for Jacksonville over the past two seasons, but he has previous head coaching experience at both the NFL and collegiate levels.

He went 25-25 in four seasons at Syracuse from 2009 to 2012 before posting a 15-17 mark in two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

While Marrone went 9-7 in his final season with the Bills, he opted out of his contract rather than attempting to end Buffalo's NFL-leading playoff drought.

He now has a new lease on life as an NFL head coach; however, Charlie Bernstein of Football Insiders is skeptical of the hiring:

I can't wrap my head around hiring Doug Marrone as head coach. Light resume, part of a losing culture. Makes zero sense. #Jaguars — Charlie Bernstein (@nflcharlie) January 9, 2017

Jacksonville ranked sixth in the NFL this past season in yards allowed, but it sputtered offensively by scoring just 19.9 points per game, which was 25th in the league.

Marrone has a solid resume when it comes to offensive success, as he was the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator from 2006 through 2008.

The Jaguars need a bounce-back season from quarterback Blake Bortles to take the next step in 2017, and Marrone did some good things with the 24-year-old signal-caller in his two games at the helm.

Jacksonville boasts plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, and if the players react favorably to Marrone as the man in charge, it has a shot to contend in the weak AFC South next season.

