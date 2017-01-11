Ohio State Football: Initial Predictions for the Buckeyes' 2017 Depth Chart

Ohio State came into the 2016 season with 16 new starters and the most inexperience of any team in college football, yet it still managed to go 11-1 and earn a playoff bid.

Head coach Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes will be gunning for redemption in 2017 after an embarrassing 31-0 blowout loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, but this time around, they'll have at least 16 starters back for another potential playoff run.

Last fall, Ohio State had just one senior starter in center Pat Elflein, but five early deflections to the NFL—H-back Curtis Samuel, receiver Noah Brown, linebacker Raekwon McMillan and defensive backs Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley (with the expected departure of cornerback Marshon Lattimore)—create some roster holes that need to be filled this offseason.

The good news for Meyer is that his team is loaded with young talent. There were 43 true and redshirt freshmen on the roster in 2016, and nine first-year players from Ohio State's loaded 2017 recruiting class have already enrolled to take part in winter conditioning and spring camp.

What will the Buckeyes' depth chart look like when they kick off the season against Indiana on August 31?