New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Analysis, NFL Pick

The Green Bay Packers (10-6) will look to avenge a playoff loss to the New York Giants (11-5) at Lambeau Field five years ago when they square off again Sunday as solid home favorites in the second NFC Wild Card game.

The Giants upset a 15-1 Green Bay team 37-20 as 8.5-point underdogs in the 2012 postseason en route to winning Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots.

Point spread: The Packers opened as six-point favorites; the total was 47 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NFL pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.9-14.7 Packers

Why the Giants can cover the spread

First of all, New York has the defense to slow down Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been nearly unstoppable during his team's six-game winning streak. Rodgers morphed into a legit NFL MVP candidate down the stretch with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions, but the Giants have found a way to cool off some of the hottest signal-callers during that same stretch.

They have also won three of the past four meetings with Green Bay straight up, going 4-0-1 against the spread in the previous five games between the teams, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Nobody ever wants to play Green Bay at Lambeau, and the team did an outstanding job of avoiding a trip to Seattle by beating the Detroit Lions 31-24 to secure the NFC North title on Sunday night.

The Packers should be motivated to defeat Eli Manning's squad next and continue what they hope will be their first Super Bowl run in seven years. The Packers have moved up to a 7.9 percent chance to win Super Bowl 51 at PredictionMachine.com thanks to their hot run. They have won seven of their last nine home games against teams with winning records, including a 23-16 victory against New York back in Week 5.

Smart pick

In their first meeting earlier this season, the Green Bay secondary held Manning to just 199 passing yards, and that matchup will likely determine the outcome of this game.

Manning simply cannot afford to play that poorly if the Giants are going to advance. He had an up-and-down season overall, throwing for 201 yards or less in five of his last six games. Watch the Pack attack Manning again and pick up another easy home win and cover.

Betting trends

The Giants are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games against the Packers.

The total has gone under in the Giants' last three games against the Packers.

The Giants are 7-2 ATS in their last nine wild-card games.

