Dakar Rally 2017: Monday Results, Reaction and Updated Route Schedule

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Xavier de Soultrait were among the winners after the first stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally on Monday. The former won in the cars event, while Frenchman De Soultrait claimed victory after the opening stage on the bikes.

Brazil's Marcelo Medeiros won on the quads, while Tim Coronel set the pace in the UTV event. Martin Kolomy took the first stage among the truck drivers, per Racer.com, on the opening day of official competition, stretching from Asuncion in Paraguay to Resistencia in Argentina.

De Soultrait paced the rest in the bike category, clocking an impressive finish time of less than 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Al-Attiyah's vehicle crossed the line eight seconds shy of 18 minutes.

Dakar Rally 2017: Schedule Stage Date Bike/Quad Distance (KM) Car/UTV Distance (KM) Truck Distance (KM) 2 Tuesday, January 3 803 803 812 3 Wednesday, January 4 780 780 757 4 Thursday, January 5 416 416 521 5 Friday, January 6 692 692 683 6 Saturday, January 7 786 786 772 Rest Day Sunday, January 8 7 Monday, January 9 622 622 622 8 Tuesday, January 10 892 892 892 9 Wednesday, January 11 977 977 977 10 Thursday, January 12 751 751 751 11 Friday, January 13 759 759 759 12 Saturday, January 14 786 786 786 Dakar.com

It was an eventful stage for Al-Attiyah. The decorated Qatari rally driver set a speed the other drivers couldn't match, but his race wasn't without incident.

In fact, engine trouble blighted the man who has won the Dakar twice previously. He even needed a tow from team-mate Giniel de Villiers late on, according to Motorsport's Valentin Khorounzhiy.

Afterward, Al-Attiyah described what happened on the circuit:

CARS 🚙 - Today's winner @AlAttiyahN had a little scare at the end. / El ganador de hoy estaba un poco asustado al final. 🔥 #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/oHwFjQouzS — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 2, 2017

Another prime contender, Spaniard Xavier Pons, was the closest to keeping pace with Al-Attiyah during the first stage. However, Pons finished almost 30 seconds behind his rival.

In the bikes event, it was De Soultrait who was pushed to a nervy finish. Ultimately, the Frenchman crossed the line a mere two seconds in front of Juan Pedrero, per Khorounzhiy.

Despite the narrow win, De Soultrait felt confident enough to immediately spell out his intention to reach even greater success this year:

BIKES 🏍 - France's Xavier De Soultrait reflects on his stage 1 win. / @Soultrait reflexiona sobre su victoria en la etapa 1. #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/304fdbaeVb — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 2, 2017

One rider off the pace was last year's winner, Toby Price. The Australian could only clock a time of 20:36. It left him well adrift of De Soultrait in 15th.

Unlike De Soultrait, Kolomy won with a little more room to spare. He posted a time of 30 minutes, good enough for a gap of 13 seconds ahead of Dutchman Ton van Genugten.

Riders in every key event will now prepare for a demanding second stage. Rally competitors will have to combat the infamous Chaco region, throwing up chalk and dust to deter the unsteady riders, according to the tournament's official site.

It's another chance for prime contenders like De Soultrait and Al-Attiyah to show their credentials to win this year's Dakar.