    Joel Embiid Injury: Updates on 76ers Star's Knee and Return

    January 21, 2017

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a left knee contusion on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to the team's official Twitter account

    Embiid Held Out for Precautionary Reasons

    Friday, Jan. 20

    Embiid's injury history is well documented after he missed the first two years of his career due to foot surgeries, but he's been rather healthy during his first season on the professional hardwood. 

    Although he missed a game on Dec. 11 with minor inflammation in his right elbow, Embiid returned to the floor in expedient fashion following a strong start to his rookie season. 

    Twenty-nine games into his inaugural NBA campaign, Embiid is on a torrid pace with averages of 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three. 

    "His ability to not only score in the post but shoot the ball, it keeps the defense off balance," Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James said of Embiid, per CSNPhilly.com's Jessica Camerato. "You’ve just got to continue to work the defense, work your habits and work the game plan more than anything."

    Should Embiid miss a game or two with the banged-up knee, head coach Brett Brown will likely turn to a platoon of Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor at the 5. However, neither will command the attention of opposing defenses the same way Embiid does. 

