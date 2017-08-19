    Curtis Granderson Traded to Dodgers for Player to Be Named Later or Cash

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 01: Curtis Granderson #3 of the New York Mets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on October 1, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson on Friday, the Dodgers announced.

    The Mets will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations. 

    Granderson, 36, has continued to be productive well into his 30s.

    In 2016, he hit .237 with 30 home runs, 59 RBI and 88 runs scored, his third straight season with at least 20 homers. While he's never hit for a particularly high average and he's no longer a threat on the basepaths, Granderson continues to provide solid pop from the outfield. 

    This season, Granderson has slashed .228/.334/.481 with 19 home runs, 52 RBI and a solid .815 OPS. 

    Granderson's departure represents another shakeup for the Mets outfield, as Jay Bruce was traded this month. As things stand, Granderson is earning $15 million in the final year of his contract before he hits the open market this winter, per Spotrac

    Adding Granderson is a win-now move for the Dodgers. The deal is a signal that Los Angeles is attempting to fortify its bench with additional power bats in advance of the postseason. 

    The Mets are still loaded in the outfield, meanwhile, with Yoenis Cespedes in left and a platoon of Michael Conforto and Juan Lagares in center. That made the veteran Granderson expendable and will clear some playing time for the team's other outfield options.

    Related

      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Gonzalez Returns from DL, Dodgers Top Tigers 8-5

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Machado Goes Off with 3 HRs, Walkoff Grand Slam vs. Angels

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Corey Kluber Suffers Ankle Injury

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Nats Place Scherzer (Neck) on 10-Day DL

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report