Curtis Granderson Traded to Dodgers for Player to Be Named Later or Cash

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson on Friday, the Dodgers announced.

The Mets will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Granderson, 36, has continued to be productive well into his 30s.

In 2016, he hit .237 with 30 home runs, 59 RBI and 88 runs scored, his third straight season with at least 20 homers. While he's never hit for a particularly high average and he's no longer a threat on the basepaths, Granderson continues to provide solid pop from the outfield.

This season, Granderson has slashed .228/.334/.481 with 19 home runs, 52 RBI and a solid .815 OPS.

Granderson's departure represents another shakeup for the Mets outfield, as Jay Bruce was traded this month. As things stand, Granderson is earning $15 million in the final year of his contract before he hits the open market this winter, per Spotrac.

Adding Granderson is a win-now move for the Dodgers. The deal is a signal that Los Angeles is attempting to fortify its bench with additional power bats in advance of the postseason.

The Mets are still loaded in the outfield, meanwhile, with Yoenis Cespedes in left and a platoon of Michael Conforto and Juan Lagares in center. That made the veteran Granderson expendable and will clear some playing time for the team's other outfield options.