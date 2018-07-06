Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Planning $10 Million Match-Play Event

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are organizing a "$10 million winner-take-all, 18-hole death match" to be broadcast on national television, according to Alan Shipnuck of Golf.com.

The duo were originally aiming for a July 3 date, though it got pushed back.

"We're working on a different date," Mickelson said Thursday. "I thought it was done for the 3rd, but obviously it wasn't."

Mickelson added of the stakes: "It's a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone."

