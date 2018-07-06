Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Planning $10 Million Match-Play Event

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

Phil Mickelson, left, shakes hands with Tiger Woods, after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are organizing a "$10 million winner-take-all, 18-hole death match" to be broadcast on national television, according to Alan Shipnuck of Golf.com.

The duo were originally aiming for a July 3 date, though it got pushed back.

"We're working on a different date," Mickelson said Thursday. "I thought it was done for the 3rd, but obviously it wasn't."

Mickelson added of the stakes: "It's a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

