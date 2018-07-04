UFC 226 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

UFC 226 Predictions: Main Card Staff PicksJuly 4, 2018
A super fight for a super night. Or a super weekend, as the case may be.
If you're a fight fan, what you want to do, when the sun commences its descent this Friday, is load up on all beverage and Buffalo-style supplies, barricade the entrance to your entertainment area, and hunker down around you viewing devices of choice. Because the UFC is about to put on a show.
If you're reading this, you're probably familiar with the tip of the metaphorical sphere. In the main event of Saturday's UFC 226, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier square off in a bona fide cross-divisional super fight.
Miocic's belt is the one on the line, but there's plenty at stake for both future Hall of Famers. Miocic is still chasing that elusive crossover moment. On the other side, a few birdies are suggesting Cormier might retire if he loses.
This is merely the culmination, however, the peanut butter cheese cake after the seven-course binge. In the UFC 226 co-main event, the great Max Holloway defends his featherweight belt against a dangerous rising star in Brian Ortega. There's more where that came from.
Also don't forget that the 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter finishes off Friday with a full card of its own. Think of it as the appetizer to the feast. Did someone say Israel Adesanya? Oh yes indeed, and Brad Tavares is the toughest test of the striking phenom's MMA career.
All told, the two main cards contain a combined 15 bouts. Our picks team is here to shuttle you through it. We have quick picks for Friday's event and our regular main card breakdowns and picks for the big show Saturday. Nathan McCarter, Matthew Ryder, Steven Rondina and myself, Scott Harris, are here to help. Don your sweatpants and let's get it on.
The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Quick Picks
Nathan McCarter
Israel Adesanya
Mike Trizano
Alex Caceres
Barb Honchak
Alessio Di Chirico
Montana de la Rosa
Luis Pena
Matt Bessette
Oskar Piechota
Matthew Ryder
Brad Tavares
Giannetti
Caceres
Roxanne Modaferri
Julian Marquez
de la Rosa
Pena
Steven Peterson
Piechota
Steven Rondina
Adesanya
Mike Trizano
Caceres
Modafferi
Di Chirico
de la Rosa
Pena
Bessette
Gerald Meerschaert
Scott Harris
Tavares
Giannetti
Martin Bravo
Honchak
Marquez
De La Rosa
Pena
Bessette
Piechota
Gokhan Saki vs Khalil Rountree
McCarter
Stylistically, this favors Khalil Rountree. He should be able to grapple Gokhan Saki for however long he needs, but I'm not going to take him in this one. He has shown too much inconsistency while being incredibly hittable. Bad it's a combination versus Saki.
Saki, KO, Rd. 1
Ryder
Some thunder to kick off the main card. Saki’s UFC debut was epic and it levelled his MMA record at 1-1. Rountree is the same sort of reckless slugger, so someone’s going to sleep in this one. It’s not going to be the Turkish Tyson, either.
Saki, TKO, Rd. 1
Rondina
Did Nathan just suggest that Rountree has a grappling advantage over somebody? Really!? No, Rountree's just going to try and throw hands with Saki and that's going to go very, very poorly for him.
Saki, TKO, Rd. 1
Harris
I think there's one thing we can agree on: someone's getting melted. OddsShark has Saki as a -135 favorite, and frankly to me that's a little generous on the Rountree side. Rountree may have more Octagon experience but that hasn't made him consisten or well-rounded. Striking-wise, Saki has been at this level for a long time and he'll stay there Saturday, with extreme prejudice.
Saki, TKO, Rd. 2
Michael Chiesa vs Anthony Pettis
McCarter
This fight truly comes down to which version of Anthony Pettis shows up. Michael Chiesa is a very good fighter but comes up just short against championship-caliber opposition. Pettis has ability but we are starting to enter "motivated BJ Penn" territory with Pettis as well with trying to justify reasons to believe we'll see the "old" Showtime perform.
I bit too often on Penn, and I'll bite on Pettis one more time too. Maybe I'm just counting Chiesa out wrongly. Pettis, in a 15-minute fight, gets off first more often to take the bout on the cards.
Pettis, unanimous decision
Ryder
This should be a wild little tilt, as the scrappy Chiesa and the skillful Pettis lock horns. Pettis has looked close to done in his more recent fights, and Chiesa is underrated as a top-end lightweight. He’ll get the nod here.
Chiesa, unanimous decision
Rondina
I'm incredibly reluctant to pick Pettis against any top-10-caliber guy these days, but Chiesa is too favorable a stylistic matchup for him. Pettis has a fairly clear striking advantage and should be able match him move-for-move on the ground. The only avenue to victory for him is to turn this one into a grinding wrestling match and, honestly, i'm not sure he'll be able to pull it off against somebody as wily as the former champ.
Pettis, unanimous decision
Harris
This will be the biggest win of Chiesa's UFC career. Rondina said this was a favorable matchup for Pettis; I believe the opposite. I don't see anything preventing Chiesa from closing the distance and putting Pettis on the mat. Pettis has a decent guard but nothing to write home about, and his takedown defense sits at a mediocre 58 percent, according to FightMetric. Pettis doesn't have enough tricks in his grappling/wrestling bag to keep himself upright or keep Chiesa off his back.
Chiesa, submission, Rd. 2
Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis
McCarter
Heavy hands will be thrown and someone will fall. I'll take Francis Ngannou. He understands distance with his strikes and that'll keep Derrick Lewis too far out to land the big bomb. Also, we've seen Lewis struggle with cardio whereas Ngannou has survived a 25-minute battle with the champion. Whether it's to the body or head, Ngannou gets the knockout.
Ngannou, TKO, Rd. 2
Ryder
Thumbs up for booking two banner members of the UFC’s All-Violence Team against one another. Look for Lewis to try and wear Ngannou out in the clinch and score a stoppage once the Cameroonian is tired, while Ngannou tries to behead Lewis as soon as the opportunity presents itself. I think Lewis can stay out of trouble and score the upset.
Lewis, unanimous decision
Rondina
I'm taking Ngannou here because he's the better all-around fighter, but this is probably going to be two dudes slugging it out and under those circumstances? It's pretty much a coinflip.
Ngannou, TKO, Rd. 2
Harris
How unbelievably fun is this card? This is easily a main event in a less-loaded affair. Both of these men have tremendous power and significant cardio issues. In classic heavyweight fashion, this one includes a lot of slangin, a lot of bangin, and someone hitting the ground sooner rather than later. I'll go with Ngannou because of Lewis' recent injuries and inconsistencies.
Ngannou, TKO, Rd. 2
Max Holloway vs Brian Ortega
McCarter
This stylistic clash is even more intriguing as I've rewatched Brian Ortega's past fights over the last week. Ortega handles pressure extremely well and even combats it with his own, and that is a Holloway signature. The Edgar KO also spoke to the Fight IQ and calculated nature of Ortega. He understands the hows, whys and whens of ending a fight. But he still has never fought anyone like Max Holloway.
I'm all-in on T-City. The 25-minute nature of the fight can hurt fighters, but it is going to help him. He hasn't necessarily been a slow starter as much as he has used early rounds to figure out his opponent. That will play a critical role as he assesses the length and range of Holloway. Championship rounds will see Ortega get the fight to the mat and begin to assert a more dominant role. Holloway's biggest weakness comes to light and Ortega strangles him as the new king of 145.
Ortega, submission, Rd. 4
Ryder
This is the first time in a long time that the UFC has been able to pit two legitimate young talents against one another for a title. Off the top of my head I don’t even remember the last time.
Holloway is calm and slick and good at everything, but so is Ortega. Holloway probably strikes a bit better, but Ortega’s ground game is better. Ortega is also a bit bigger and has developed some power on the feet, but Holloway is wilier and experienced against high-end competition.
Tough one to call, and the best fight on a card full of great ones. I think Max narrowly defends.
Holloway, split decision
Rondina
The only thing that can stop the Blessed Era at 145 pounds is Holloway's weight cut. That's an issue that may or may not have been exacerbated by his scrapped fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this year, but I'll believe it when I see it. Until then, I'm picking him to handle any and all comers, even a force like Brian Ortega.
Holloway, unanimous decision
Harris
A truly spectacular matchup with two of the best fighters in the UFC, regardless of division. And it is very, very close. Holloway probably has an edge on the feet, Ortega probably has an edge on the ground. I've ever seen one of these men break, I don't recall it. I'll give Holloway the edge because of his championship experience, but not before five memorable rounds.
Holloway, unanimous decision
Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
McCarter
I love Stipe Miocic and he is one of the best heavyweights in MMA history, but he is not going to be able to handle Daniel Cormier through five rounds. Their matchup suits Cormier's grinding style. He is a much higher level grappler than Miocic, and this could be a replay of the Josh Barnett fight from years ago in Strikeforce. The only difference, Cormier will finish in the late rounds.
If Cormier can survive the first two frames without catching a heater from Miocic, he should be able to wear him down on the fence and with elite-level takedowns. A gassed Miocic takes too many ground and pound shots and relinquishes his belt to Cormier. Cormier cements his legacy at UFC 226.
Cormier, TKO, Rd. 5
Ryder
Miocic is a tried and true heavyweight—perhaps the best the UFC has ever had—while Cormier’s best years have come at 205. Miocic has far more power on the feet but Cormier’s wrestling is on another level, regardless of weight class.
The (heavyweight) champ is a good wrestler in his own right though, and I think he’ll be able to fend off Cormier long enough or frequently enough to land a big shot and stop DC.
Miocic, TKO, Rd. 3
Rondina
Come on, gentlemen. I appreciate the enthusiasm to chalk this one up as a tough call, but we all know the outcome here. UFC 226 is being contested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The city that has been home to almost every single "robbery" where champion retains their title via dubious judges' decision.
Unless Cormier can absolutely dominate Miocic from start to finish, the Clevelander is going to keep his belt. DC is good, don't get me wrong, but the margin for error here is just too slim to pick him.
Miocic, unanimous decision
Harris
Everyone loves Cormier but this is Miocic's fight. The 5'11" Cormier, with a reach of 72.5 inches, gives up five and seven-and-a-half inches to Miocic in each respective category. Now add in the fact that Miocic is better in pretty much the entire standup phase, and isn't at a relatively massive disadvantage in the clinch and ground phases. Cormier won't have a big edge in the areas he's known for. He's here to put Miocic over, both in the cage and out, in front of a massive Las Vegas and viewing audience. This is the moment when Miocic's star is truly and finally born.
Miocic, unanimous decision