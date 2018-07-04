UFC 226 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 6

A super fight for a super night. Or a super weekend, as the case may be.

If you're a fight fan, what you want to do, when the sun commences its descent this Friday, is load up on all beverage and Buffalo-style supplies, barricade the entrance to your entertainment area, and hunker down around you viewing devices of choice. Because the UFC is about to put on a show.

If you're reading this, you're probably familiar with the tip of the metaphorical sphere. In the main event of Saturday's UFC 226, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier square off in a bona fide cross-divisional super fight.

Miocic's belt is the one on the line, but there's plenty at stake for both future Hall of Famers. Miocic is still chasing that elusive crossover moment. On the other side, a few birdies are suggesting Cormier might retire if he loses.

This is merely the culmination, however, the peanut butter cheese cake after the seven-course binge. In the UFC 226 co-main event, the great Max Holloway defends his featherweight belt against a dangerous rising star in Brian Ortega. There's more where that came from.

Also don't forget that the 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter finishes off Friday with a full card of its own. Think of it as the appetizer to the feast. Did someone say Israel Adesanya? Oh yes indeed, and Brad Tavares is the toughest test of the striking phenom's MMA career.

All told, the two main cards contain a combined 15 bouts. Our picks team is here to shuttle you through it. We have quick picks for Friday's event and our regular main card breakdowns and picks for the big show Saturday. Nathan McCarter, Matthew Ryder, Steven Rondina and myself, Scott Harris, are here to help. Don your sweatpants and let's get it on.