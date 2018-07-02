Everything You Need to Know About Day 19 of the World Cup

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Day 19 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup sees the final last-16 games take place with Sweden, Switzerland, Colombia and England all out to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Sweden take on Switzerland at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in the first game of the day, and the winner will play either Colombia or England who play later on Tuesday.

Here's a look at how the draw for the knockout stages is shaping up ahead of the matches:

Sweden vs. Switzerland

Sweden head into the game fresh from a 3-0 win over Mexico which saw them surprisingly top Group F ahead of El Tri.

Janne Andersson does not have a star-studded squad but his team are organised, hard-working and possess a strong team ethic.

Defender Andreas Granqvist has explained how Sweden have succeeded since the retirement of star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, per DPA (h/t Marca).

"We have built a foundation in the last two years through the qualifiers, we fight for each other and as team we know when we do that we get good results," he said. "We have stepped forwards despite losing one of the world's best football players. We have done a good job and you can see that now we are in the last 16 of the World Cup."

Sweden have shown their quality by pulling off some impressive results. They beat France in qualifying for the World Cup, saw off Italy in the play-offs and were unlucky to lose to Germany in the group stages.

The Swedes may not be the most exciting team at the World Cup, but they are hard to beat and have shown in this tournament they are capable of upsetting the odds.

Switzerland have also enjoyed some strong results as they drew 1-1 with Brazil in the group stages and eventually finished as runners-up behind the Selecao in Group E.

A Swiss win on Tuesday would see them into the last eight for the first time in 60 years, per football writer Archie Rhind-Tutt:

There is plenty of talent in the team with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri two of their most high-profile players.

Like Sweden little has been expected of Switzerland but having made it out of the group stages they will feel they have an excellent chance of making it into the quarter-finals.

Colombia vs. England

Wins over Senegal and Poland saw Colombia top Group H, and Jose Pekerman's side have plenty of players who can cause England problems on Tuesday.

James Rodriguez won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup and is expected to play some part in the match despite a calf problem, per David McDonnell at the Mirror.

Gracenote Live showed how effective Rodriguez is:

Yet he is not the only threat that Colombia possess and playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero has shone for Pekerman's side with a goal and two assists in three games.

Striker Radamel Falcao may also feel he has a point to prove after enduring a tough spell in England during loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Monaco man is looking forward to the match, per Simon Peach at the Press Association:

England have their own striking threats and in captain Harry Kane have the tournament's top scorer with five goals so far.

The Tottenham Hotspur man has offered his view on the clash:

The bottom half of the draw has opened up since Spain's exit at the hands of Russia and whichever team wins this match will harbour real hopes of making it to the World Cup final.

Player to Watch

Kane is the tournament's top scorer and can extend his tally if he's on target against Colombia. He will come up against a familiar face too as Tottenham team-mate Davinson Sanchez should partner Yerry Mina at the heart of the defence.

The duo managed to keep Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski quiet in the win over Poland and now face another testing challenge with Kane.

Pekerman is wary of his threat, per Peach:

Captain Kane will be expected to lead from the front against Colombia, and he looks the Three Lions' best chance of a goal on Tuesday.