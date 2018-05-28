Liverpool Reportedly to 'Step Up' Goalkeeper Search After Loris Karius Errors

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly redouble their efforts to find a new goalkeeper following Loris Karius' disastrous errors in the UEFA Champions League final, with Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak and AS Roma's Alisson among their targets.

According to the Mirror's David Maddock, the pair are the top two candidates on Liverpool's shortlist and the Reds will "step up" the pursuit of a new stopper that was planned even before the German cost them two goals in their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Simon Mignolet is expected to leave Anfield this summer, so the incoming goalkeeper will take over from Karius as first choice and he will become their No. 2, having lost the faith of the powers that be on Merseyside.

Maddock added Oblak has a buyout clause believed to be worth £80 million, and lists FC Cologne's Timo Horn and Southampton's Alex McCarthy as other goalkeepers to have attracted Liverpool's attention.

However, according to the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp "felt Alisson was the only keeper worth pursuing" prior to the final and is reluctant to chase other candidates, as he was when the Reds initially failed to sign Virgil van Dijk last summer and made no attempt to bring in an alternative.

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

The Brazilian will be difficult to sign, though. Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from Roma for £39 million last summer—a price which now appears a bargain after he scored 44 goals this season—and the Giallorossi will want to ensure they get every penny they can if Alisson were to leave.

If they aren't able to land him, Klopp may have to stick with Karius and hope he can rebuild the 24-year-old's shattered confidence.

Prior to the final, the German had enjoyed a strong season, per football writer Jack Lusby:

His form leading up to the Madrid clash made his end to the season all the more disappointing.

Karius allowed Karim Benzema to intercept a ball he was rolling out from the back, and after being beaten by an unstoppable overhead kick from Gareth Bale, he failed to catch or punch clear a long shot from the Welshman, allowing it to slip past him into the net.

As Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted, the belief he had earned with his performances had completely evaporated in the space of little more than half an hour:

Rebuilding it will be extremely difficult for him now, and all eyes will be on him next season if the Reds don't bring in a new No. 1.

Alisson would be an excellent choice—he even gets into the Brazil side ahead of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, such is his ability—but at least in the case of superb players such as Oblak, Klopp should be prepared to consider other candidates if he can't land his first choice.

Liverpool may have to break the bank to land a top goalkeeper this summer, but it will be worth it to bring in a player who can put their issues between the sticks to rest and enhance the team's prospects of securing silverware next year.