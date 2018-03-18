FA Cup Draw 2018 Schedule: Semi-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the 2017-18 FA Cup, and Chelsea will take on Southampton.

The draw for the last four took place after Chelsea's 2-1 defeat of Leicester City on Sunday and saw the Blues handed arguably the most favourable draw against Saints, who are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

United will have to get past Spurs if they are to have a chance to play for their 13th FA Cup trophy.

The north London side may feel they have an advantage over the Red Devils given they have been playing their home games at Wembley for the 2017-18 season.

Here is the draw in full:

The semi-final fixtures will be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 21, and Sunday, April 22.

Chelsea had to go through extra time in order to get past Leicester in their quarter-final clash.

Alvaro Morata gave the Blues the lead in the 42nd minute with his first goal for the club since Boxing Day before Jamie Vardy scrambled home in the 76th minute to force the extra half-hour.

Kasper Schmeichel was then culpable as substitute Pedro headed home in the 105th minute for the eventual winner.

Sunday's earlier FA Cup tie saw Southampton beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in manager Mark Hughes' first game in charge, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cedric Soares scoring the goals.

United reached the semi-finals courtesy of an uninspiring 2-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku netted in the first half before Nemanja Matic put the game to bed with an 83rd-minute strike.

The Belgian forward has scored in all four of United's FA Cup matches this season and will be eager to get on the scoresheet again in the clash against Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino's side enjoyed the easiest quarter-final win on Saturday as Christian Eriksen's double and Erik Lamela's strike in first-half stoppage time gave Spurs a 3-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.