Tiger Woods Emerges as Masters 2018 Betting Odds Favorite

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Tiger Woods was barely on the PGA Tour map. Now he is the favorite to win the 2018 Masters Championship.

OddsShark noted the latest development Thursday:

As OddsShark referenced, the LV SuperBook has Woods listed as 8-1 to win the major tournament, ahead of Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth at 9-1.

The 42-year-old missed all of the 2016 season and only competed in one official event in 2017, missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, his return in 2018 appears to be for real.

After a tie for 23rd and a missed cut in his first two tournaments, he has been on fire lately with a tie for 12th and a tie for second at last week's Valspar Championship. He also shot a four-under 68 in his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Thursday.

Before the last two events, Woods only had the 10th-best odds to win the Masters at 20-1, per OddsShark.

Odds are often based on bettor preference, and the big-name player will generate a lot of bets in the coming weeks. Considering he hasn't played at Augusta since 2015 and hasn't won a major since 2008, there should be plenty of cause for hesitation.

However, the odds show how far Woods has come in his recent comeback effort.