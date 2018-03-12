Alex Ovechkin Becomes 6th Player in NHL History to Score 600 Goals with 1 Team

Timothy Rapp
March 13, 2018

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin scored the 600th goal of his career on Monday night against the Winnipeg Jets, joining elite company in the process. 

According to ESPN Stats & Info, "Ovechkin is the sixth player in NHL history to score 600 career goals with one franchise, joining Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Mario Lemieux, Joe Sakic and Bobby Hull."

The players to reach the 600-goal milestone in fewer than 1,000 games now includes Wayne Gretzky (718 games), Mario Lemieux (719), Brett Hull (900) and Ovechkin (990), according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Ovechkin, 32, is also the third-youngest player in NHL history to reach the achievement, with only Gretzky and Lemieux doing so at a younger age, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com.

Just 20 players in NHL history have scored 600 goals in their careers. Ovechkin is now within striking distance of Jari Kurri (601 goals), Dino Ciccarelli (608), Bobby Hull (610), and Joe Sakic and Jarome Iginla (tied at 625) on the all-time list.

The goal was also Ovechkin's 42nd of the season, tops in the NHL, though don't expect him to be satisfied.

"I just have to put the puck in and do my job," he said after reaching 40 goals on March 3, per Wyshynski. "Forty is nice, but 50 is better."

Ovechkin's scintillating play has made the Capitals Stanley Cup contenders once again. The Capitals came into Monday's game just a point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan standings and only two points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers as the regular season heads into the stretch run.

Reaching the 600-goal milestone would be all the more sweeter for Ovechkin if he accomplished it in the season he also added a Stanley Cup title to his legacy.

