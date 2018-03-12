CM Punk Confirms He Will Fight at UFC 225 in His Hometown of Chicago

David Dermer/Associated Press

Although CM Punk's UFC debut didn't go as planned, he is set to return to the Octagon.

In response to a user on Twitter on Monday, the former WWE star confirmed his next match will be June 9:

As TMZ Sports noted, this is the date of UFC 225 in Chicago, which happens to be his hometown. Punk has only one career UFC fight on his resume, a first-round submission loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in 2016.

Punk first raised speculation about competing in this event when the UFC announced it in February:

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting then reported he was in discussions for a matchup against Mike Jackson, although there was no final decision on the matter.

Fittingly enough, Jackson is also 0-1 in his UFC career, with his loss coming in a first-round submission to Gall at UFC Fight Night 82.

Punk is likely hoping to rehabilitate his image as a fighter, but at 39 years old, his age could be a factor as much as his inexperience in the Octagon.

The fan favorite could be enough to draw a lot of viewers to the upcoming pay-per-view, however.