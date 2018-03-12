CM Punk Confirms He Will Fight at UFC 225 in His Hometown of Chicago

CM Punk Confirms He Will Fight at UFC 225 in His Hometown of ChicagoMarch 12, 2018
Although CM Punk's UFC debut didn't go as planned, he is set to return to the Octagon.
In response to a user on Twitter on Monday, the former WWE star confirmed his next match will be June 9:
Coach @CMPunk
June nine, after I win and lock eyes with my beautiful wife, embrace my coaches and shout out my entire team https://t.co/TmzRWR2kbn
As TMZ Sports noted, this is the date of UFC 225 in Chicago, which happens to be his hometown. Punk has only one career UFC fight on his resume, a first-round submission loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in 2016.
Punk first raised speculation about competing in this event when the UFC announced it in February:
Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting then reported he was in discussions for a matchup against Mike Jackson, although there was no final decision on the matter.
Fittingly enough, Jackson is also 0-1 in his UFC career, with his loss coming in a first-round submission to Gall at UFC Fight Night 82.
Punk is likely hoping to rehabilitate his image as a fighter, but at 39 years old, his age could be a factor as much as his inexperience in the Octagon.
The fan favorite could be enough to draw a lot of viewers to the upcoming pay-per-view, however.
