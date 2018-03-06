WWE Rumors: Jeff Hardy Cleared by Surgeon After Shoulder Injury Recovery

Credit: WWE.com

Jeff Hardy reportedly received medical clearance from his surgeon to return to the ring after recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotation cuff.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Tuesday that Hardy will need to receive approval from WWE's doctors before he can officially return to the ring.

Hardy hasn't wrestled since losing a six-pack challenge for an Intercontinental Championship shot on the Sept. 18, 2017, edition of Raw.

The timing of his return couldn't be much better for Hardy. WrestleMania 34 is a little over a month away (April 8) in New Orleans.

It doesn't look like Matt Hardy will actually be wrestling in New Orleans, but it appears he'll have a presence on the WrestleMania 34 card nonetheless. On Monday night, he teased "The Ultimate Deletion" with Bray Wyatt at his compound in Cameron, North Carolina.

Using Jeff in "The Ultimate Deletion" would be the perfect way to get him back on WWE programming. The match is bound to draw a lot of attention, and since it's likely to be pretaped, Jeff's usage can be strictly monitored so as not to risk aggravating his surgically repaired shoulder.

Even if WWE isn't prepared to let Jeff wrestle before WrestleMania, he could still probably find a way to be involved in Matt's "Ultimate Deletion" in a less physically demanding role.