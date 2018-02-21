Olympic Freestyle Skiing Schedule 2018: Live Stream for Men's Halfpipe Final

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Team USA's David Wise will attempt to win gold again when the men's halfpipe finals in the freestyle skiing take place at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

U.S. audiences will be able to watch the event on Wednesday evening, although it will begin on Thursday in Pyeongchang, thanks to the 14-hour time difference.

Those tuning in will be looking to see if Wise can repeat his performance from the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, when he took gold. Canada's Mike Riddle won silver four years ago and will be hoping to go one better this time, while Frenchman Kevin Rolland is back after winning bronze in Sochi.

Here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Wednesday, February 21

Time: 2:30 a.m. GMT, 9:30 pm. ET. Final Run 3 takes place at 3:22 a.m. GMT, 10:22 p.m. ET

TV: NBC. Eurosport 1 (Replay)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, Eurosport Player, BBC iPlayer

There is genuine hope the U.S. team can produce a clean sweep on the podium this time. Wise is joined by Alex Ferreira, Aaron Blunck and Torin Yater-Wallace.

As Shawn Smith of NBCOlympics.com noted, "Three U.S. skiers made up the podium at last month's X Games, which is as close to an Olympic preview as it gets."

All four showed their credentials for gold with impressive runs during qualifying on Monday, with Blunck leading the way, per the U.S. Olympic Team. Blunck, Ferreira and Yater-Wallace finished first, second and third after both qualifying runs.

The main focus will be on Wise, though, since he's already proved he has what it takes to secure top prize in this event. A spectacular skier, Wise is never afraid to try something tough and different on his runs. He could outshine the rest again.

However, the competition is set to be intense, not least because of the presence of Riddle and Rolland. The former finished seventh in qualifying, one place ahead of Wise, and has the experience to produce his best in the final.

Meanwhile, Rolland qualified in sixth, achieving a best score of 87.80, per the Games' official website.

All of the big names finished in the top 12, ensuring this will be an exceptional final. Wise has the strongest case to win gold again, but the competition among his own team is stronger four years on.

In fact, it's safe to assume a Team USA skiier will be in the premium place on the podium, even if one of Riddle and Rolland can deny the U.S. a medals sweep.