Genesis Open 2018: Patrick Cantlay, Graeme McDowell, Sam Saunders Tied for Lead

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The second round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, was suspended due to darkness Friday with Patrick Cantlay, Graeme McDowell and Sam Saunders tied atop the leaderboard at seven under par.

Cantlay and McDowell finished their rounds, while Saunders was through 15 holes when play was halted for the night.

Here is a look at the Genesis Open leaderboard through two days:

Tony Finau, who entered the second round tied for the lead with Cantlay, is two shots back at five under after shooting an even-par 71.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods missed the cut at six over par, as he carded a five-over 76 on Friday.

McDowell carded the low score of the day with a five-under 66 to put him in the thick of contention.

The Northern Irishman made a remarkable seven birdies during the second round, the last of which was tweeted by the PGA Tour:

The 38-year-old McDowell won the 2010 U.S. Open, but he has struggled in recent years.

His last win on the PGA Tour came in 2015, and according to ESPN's Jason Sobel, he is in danger of potentially losing his tour card:

A win would save him from that fate, and Eamon Lynch of Golfweek is among those who are happy to see him in the mix again:

If McDowell is going to pull off a much-needed victory, he'll have to beat out a star-studded field, as well as a few surprise contenders.

Cantlay is among them, as he supplemented his first-round 66 with a two-under 69 on Friday.

The one-time PGA Tour winner was inches away from the solo lead, as he narrowly missed an ace on the par-three sixth:

Bubba Watson kept himself within a few strokes of the lead Friday with a one-under 70, which puts him at four under for the tournament.

The lefty had an up-and-down day, but he was in a great rhythm at one point with four consecutive birdies:

Watson is a two-time Genesis Open winner, and he could become just the fifth golfer to win the event at least three times.

While Watson is the biggest name near the top of the leaderboard, there are some other major stars lurking a bit further down.

Rory McIlroy is at two under after shooting a 69 in the second round.

He had several near-misses that could have had him in a more advantageous spot, including this chip on No. 14:

Both Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth are one shot behind McIlroy at one under. Mickelson shot an even 71 in the second round, while Spieth carded a one-under 70.

Spieth made the following putt to put himself under par just prior to the end of his round:

Dustin Johnson had a tough start to his tournament Thursday, but after shooting a two-under 69 on Friday, he is clear of the cut at one over.

Woods wasn't so fortunate, as he struggled to find any type of comfort level during the second round.

He finished with eight bogeys, and as pointed out by Justin Ray of GolfChannel.com, he struggled mightily in terms of finding the green in either of his two rounds:

Tiger won't have much time to think about the poor performance, though, since he committed to playing in next week's Honda Classic.

The Genesis Open is very much up for grabs, and things may be even tighter near the top of the leaderboard once the second round is completed Saturday.

Play will resume Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, and third-round play will begin once all golfers have finished the second round.