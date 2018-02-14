UFC's Devin Powell Ruptured Testicle in Training, Undergoes Successful Surgery

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 25: Devin Powell prepares to enter the Octagon prior to his lightweight bout against Darrell Horcher during the UFC Fight Night event at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 25, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC lightweight Devin Powell has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured testicle.

According to TMZ, Powell suffered the injury in training, but the surgery went well and the fighter has already asked UFC President Dana White to book his next bout.

He took his search for a fight to social media:

According to TMZ, Powell was doing groundwork with Joe Lauzon in training when he suffered the injury, and he waited more than a day before visiting the hospital.

Powell moved to the UFC after impressing on the web series Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, where he beat Jon Lemke via submission on short notice. He showed his ability to fight through injury in that bout, suffering a torn lateral collateral ligament in the win, per Ernie Clark of the Bangor Daily News.

He's 0-2 in his short UFC career, losing both bouts via decision.

