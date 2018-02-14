UFC's Devin Powell Ruptured Testicle in Training, Undergoes Successful Surgery

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC lightweight Devin Powell has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured testicle.

According to TMZ, Powell suffered the injury in training, but the surgery went well and the fighter has already asked UFC President Dana White to book his next bout.

He took his search for a fight to social media:

According to TMZ, Powell was doing groundwork with Joe Lauzon in training when he suffered the injury, and he waited more than a day before visiting the hospital.

Powell moved to the UFC after impressing on the web series Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, where he beat Jon Lemke via submission on short notice. He showed his ability to fight through injury in that bout, suffering a torn lateral collateral ligament in the win, per Ernie Clark of the Bangor Daily News.

He's 0-2 in his short UFC career, losing both bouts via decision.