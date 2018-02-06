Torrey Smith Says He Won't Visit the White House After Eagles' Super Bowl 52 Win

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday, but receiver Torrey Smith is among the players who won't be visiting the White House to celebrate.

Smith explained his position Tuesday on CNN Tonight:

The 29-year-old had already explained before the game that he wouldn't make the trip to the White House if the Eagles won, and his position apparently has not changed.

Smith highlighted President Donald Trump's past words as a reason to boycott the visit:

"For me, it's not just about politics. If I told you I was invited to a party by an individual that I believe is sexist or has no respect for women, or I told you that this individual has said offensive things toward many minority groups and I don't feel comfortable by it. This individual also called my peers and my friends SOBs, you would understand why I wouldn't want to go to that party. So why is it any different when this person has the title of President of the United States?"

Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long—who also skipped the White House visit last year as a member of the New England Patriots—have joined Smith in boycotting the celebration, per Deena Zaru of CNN.com.

Smith and Jenkins were among the four NFL players who sent a memo to Roger Goodell in September asking the league to have a larger role in activism for racial equality and criminal justice reform.

While no one on the Eagles took a knee during the national anthem, several players, including Smith and Jenkins, raised their fists as part of the protest against racial injustice. Trump urged owners to "fire" those types of players, calling them "son of a b---h," in a September rally.

Smith has already visited the White House once before in 2013 following the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory. Barack Obama was still president at the time.