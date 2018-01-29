Super Bowl 2018: Eagles vs. Patriots Halftime Show Entertainment, Predictions

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

When the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots head to the locker rooms during halftime at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Justin Timberlake will take the stage as the halftime performer.

It will be Timberlake's third appearance in a Super Bowl halftime show.

So, what do we know about the festivities thus far?

Well, Timberlake is releasing his new album, Man of the Woods, on Feb. 2, so we can expect some songs or portions of songs from his newest work. "Supplies" and "Filthy" will likely feature at some point in the performance.

Timberlake will likely incorporate his older hits as well, of course. And maybe we'll get a tribute to the late Prince in the iconic musician's home state.

Timberlake, his choreographers and dancers spoke about preparing for the show:

With little known about the actual performance itself, it might be easier to answer what we shouldn't expect. Like any wardrobe malfunctions, for instance.

In 2004, Timberlake was a part of the most infamous moment in Super Bowl halftime history, when he ripped off a portion of Janet Jackson's outfit.

"It's just one of those things where you go like, 'Yeah, it [happened],'" Timberlake said of that performance during an interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 Radio. "What do you want me to say? Like, we're never going to do that again."

"I stumbled through it, to be quite honest," he added. "I had my wires crossed, and it's just something that you have to look back on and go, like, 'OK, well, you know, you can't change what's happened,' but you can move forward and learn from it."

Jackson is not expected to make an appearance alongside Timberlake, per Karla Rodriguez of USMagazine.com. His former bandmates from NSYNC aren't expected to make an appearance either, as Joey Fatone told TMZ.

That doesn't mean there won't be any surprises, of course. It just means the surprises that people want to see most don't appear likely to happen.

As for predictions?

You'll get that Prince tribute. There won't be any major controversies, though we'll get some sort of "Left Shark" meme out of the night.

No Jackson or NSYNC cameos. There may be some political undertones to the performance, but the NFL likely put the kibosh on anything too incendiary given the political climate that has swirled around the league for the past year.

And Timberlake will bring sexy back. Or something like that.